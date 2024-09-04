The Department of Education launches 'Profiles of Excellence' video series
The Department is excited to share a new 'Profiles of Excellence' series featuring impactful work that is making a difference in students' lives across the state.
This video profile features the ADM Community School District and the work the have done to improve reading proficiency and narrow achievement gaps through the implementation of evidence-based reading instruction.
