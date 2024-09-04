Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,549 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,052 in the last 365 days.

The Department of Education launches 'Profiles of Excellence' video series

The Department is excited to share a new 'Profiles of Excellence' series featuring impactful work that is making a difference in students' lives across the state.

This video profile features the ADM Community School District and the work the have done to improve reading proficiency and narrow achievement gaps through the implementation of evidence-based reading instruction.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The Department of Education launches 'Profiles of Excellence' video series

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more