YES Communities Celebrates 2024 Building Futures Scholarship Recipients

Denver, Colorado, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YES Communities proudly announced the winning recipients of the 2024 Building Futures Scholarship, awarded to community residents and children of YES team members to support their educational and career aspirations.

Now in its fifth year, the Building Futures Scholarship Program awarded a record total of $75,000 through fifteen individual $5,000 scholarships, reaffirming YES Communities' commitment to enhancing the lives of residents and team members through education. Recipients were chosen based on their academic achievements and demonstrated dedication to serving their communities.

Congratulations to the YES Communities Building Futures Program 2024 recipients:

Gabrielle M. – Spring Hill Estates, Mulberry, Florida

Brittany C. – Woodland Estates, Jacksonville, Florida

Katie H. – Robin Glen, Saginaw, Michigan

Austin L.C. – Fountain Springs, Kalamazoo, Michigan

Jahir R. – Hidden Falls, Acworth, Georgia

Alvaro M. – Kenwood Landing, Fayetteville, Georgia

Desiree K. – Desert Gardens, Las Cruces, New Mexico

Teiyra L. – Saddlecrest, San Antonio, Texas

Vanessa G. – Meadowbrook, Humble, Texas

Emma J. – Arbor Springs, Dallas, Texas

Leslie L. – Woodland Estates, Jacksonville, Florida

Vanessa P. – Dynamic II, DeSoto, Texas

Kayla J. – Meridian Sooner, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Mason P. – Home Office, Denver, Colorado

Camila S. – Arrupe High School, Denver, Colorado

“We are continually inspired by the remarkable potential of the next generation of leaders within our communities. It’s a privilege to provide these educational opportunities and contribute to shaping their future careers.” said Steven Schaub, CEO of YES Communities.

When asked what fuels her motivation and commitment to her education, Vanessa P., winner of the 2024 Building Futures scholarship and resident said, “My family and being a first-generation attendee of college. I really want to set a good example for my younger family members, especially my brother. I want to be an inspiration and provide motivation for him.”

For more information on the Building Futures Scholarship Program, or to apply for the 2025 academic year, please visit: https://yescommunities.com/buildingfutures.

About YES

YES Communities is a nationwide leader in the manufactured housing industry, offering high-quality, attainable housing solutions across the United States. Through meeting the unique needs of modern families, our mission is to enhance the quality of life for everyone who calls a YES community home.

Vanessa Jasinski YES Communities 1-833-625-0269 media@yescommunities.com

