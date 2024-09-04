College of Charleston to Open Newly Renovated Albert Simons Center for the Arts

A landmark event for the 35th anniversary of the College of Charleston School of the Arts — the Artistic Heartbeat of Charleston

Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The College of Charleston’s School of the Arts will celebrate the reopening of its Albert Simons Center for the Arts, 54 Saint Philip St., on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. The community is invited to drop in between 1:00 and 4:00 p.m. to explore all four floors of the multimillion-dollar renovation, as well as the season opening exhibition of the Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, located in the adjacent building. Guests can enjoy sweet treats while getting a taste of the 2024-2025 event season through mini presentations of studio art, music, theatre, dance and more. Free admission.



In July, Jayme Host began her role as the new Dean of the School of the Arts: "Charleston has a unique, intimate and collaborative coterie in which I’m excited to join. I aim to strengthen the School of the Arts’ community presence as we collectively build local and global partnerships to continue bringing our students and audiences wondrous cultural experiences. We’ll start this journey by revealing our newly renovated Simons Center for the Arts; this beautiful building bolsters our position as the artistic heartbeat of Charleston, as these spaces benefit our students as well as the community."



Built in 1979, the Simons Center has been an integral part of Charleston’s artistic life, but it was originally built to accommodate no more than 800 students. Over the decades, the School of the Arts grew as the College grew. With the largest first-year class in the College’s history currently enrolled, the renovation of the facility, with updated spaces and technology, could not have come at a better time.



Learn about the original Simons Center and its namesake, Albert Simons, a pioneer of the School of the Arts and influential architect and preservationist.



Designed by Liollio Architecture and HGA Design Firm, the reimagined Simons Center has over 99,000-sq.ft. of bright and colorful spaces that are inviting to students and visitors alike. The colors featured throughout the building are inspired by iconic architectural features found on campus such as the blue-green door of Towell Library and the rich coral color of Randolph Hall.



Upgrades to the Simons Center include:

New courtyard with movable seating/staging on tracks

A new two-story black box theater

State-of-the-art costume shop, scene shop and theater design studio

All new studios for printmaking, drawing studios and sculpture (with new kilns)

A digital lab and gallery/multipurpose room

New music practice rooms and revamped dressing room spaces

A new recording studio and updated lecture hall

New seating in the Emmett Robinson Theatre and the Recital Hall

Emmett Robinson Theatre has a new stage floor, including custom built orchestra pit/floor traps.

New seminar classrooms, as well as updated and enlarged classroom spaces

New mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems and updated technological systems

Safety upgrades include: three spray booths (in sculpture studio, scene shop and printmaking) for use of spray paints and other aerosols; improved and expended exhaust venting in studio spaces; new dye vat for costumes; improved and enlarged acid room in printmaking area, with safety shower

Cistern beneath parking lot captures storm water from roof and slowly releases into city storm water system

Sustainability features: motion sensors in all spaces, LED fixtures, a new independent energy plant, new doors and windows, all LED stage lighting systems in the black box theatre.



The College gave a sneak peek of the building during a soft launch in May, featuring Albert Simons’ grandson Albert Simons III and granddaughter-in-law Theodora, who were in attendance "to help us usher in a brand-new period of growth and creativity at the School of the Arts." Simons III expressed how proud his grandfather was to be part of the College and the arts as a longtime contributor in many ways – as an instructor, architect and preservationist. Learn more: https://today.charleston.edu/2024/05/09/sneak-peek-inside-the-newly-renovated-simons-center/



Enhancing the Higher Ed Landscape

The opening of the Simons Center for the Arts marks a significant milestone not only for the College of Charleston but also for the broader higher education community. As institutions across the nation grapple with the challenges of providing top-tier education and fostering student success, the College of Charleston is leading the way by investing in facilities that support holistic, interdisciplinary learning, while celebrating the arts. With world-class performance venues, advanced rehearsal spaces, and cutting-edge technology, this center is designed to nurture the next generation of artists, performers and cultural leaders.

College of Charleston School of the Arts, the artistic heartbeat of Charleston

Nestled in the heart of Charleston, South Carolina’s historic downtown district, the College of Charleston School of the Arts provides the opportunity for students to study and live in a cultural environment rarely found in North America. The school’s meaningful partnerships with the city’s leading cultural organizations offer countless ways for students to get involved. In addition, many students, alumni and faculty/staff are involved in the spotlight or behind the scenes of numerous organizations in the local community. As the area’s largest year-round producer of arts events, students and the community are exposed to incredible local and international talent. charleston.edu/school-arts



