Press Releases

09/04/2024

Attorney General Tong Announces $425,000 Settlement with Hell Fire Armory Following Illegal Ghost Gun Sales in Connecticut

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong today announced a $425,000 settlement with Hell Fire Armory following illegal ghost gun sales in Connecticut. The company has further agreed to reconfigure its website and add disclaimers and controls to prevent sales in Connecticut.

For six years, Hell Fire will be required to report their compliance to the Office of the Attorney General. If the company complies with all terms of the agreement for those six years, all but $16,000 of the civil penalty will be suspended.

“Ghost guns exist to evade law enforcement and registration, and they are a menace to public safety. That’s why Connecticut banned the sale and receipt of ghost gun components in 2019. Hell Fire knew the law, and they sold illegally here in Connecticut anyway. We’re going to continue going after any dealers we find selling these illegal crime guns in our state,” said Attorney General Tong.

This is the second settlement reached with ghost gun dealers following illegal sales in Connecticut. In March, Attorney General Tong announced that that Florida-based ghost gun dealer Steel Fox Firearms would dissolve in a settlement with the State following the sale of illegal, untraceable ghost gun parts in Connecticut.

Steel Fox agreed to dissolve, surrender its internet domain, and deactivate all social media accounts. For a period of five years, Steel Fox’s principal must annually report whether he or any other agents of Steel Fox have formed a business to resume sale of ghost gun parts. Should he or any other current or former Steel Fox agents resume sale of ghost gun parts through a new business, he must attest to full compliance with Connecticut laws. Should Steel Fox associates sell illegally in Connecticut again, or violate any other terms of the settlement, a $255,000 penalty will be triggered.

The cases against two other defendants remain pending.

On October 1, 2019, Connecticut banned the sale and receipt of unfinished frame and lower receiver gun components lacking serial numbers or unique identification, which are used to build ghost guns.

Assistant Attorneys General Rebecca Quinn, Katherine Hagmann-Borsenstein and Addison Keilty, and Deputy Associate Attorney General Mike Wertheimer, head of the Consumer Protection Section are assisting the Attorney General in this matter.



Media Contact:

Elizabeth Benton

elizabeth.benton@ct.gov

Consumer Inquiries:

860-808-5318

attorney.general@ct.gov