Newsweek and Statista Announce 2nd Annual “World’s Most Trustworthy Companies” Ranking

NEW YORK, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek, the modern global digital news organization, in partnership with Statista , announced its annual World’s Most Trustworthy Companies rankings today. This is Newsweek’s second annual World’s Most Trustworthy Companies rankings, which aims to help individuals find companies they can rely on, whether they’re shopping, looking for a job, or hoping to invest.

World's Most Trustworthy Companies recognizes firms across 23 industries from 20 different countries. The ranking process involved three key steps: first, identifying all publicly traded companies headquartered in the target countries with annual revenues exceeding $500 million; second, conducting an extensive survey of over 70,000 participants who evaluated companies based on investor, customer, and employee trust, resulting in 230,000 company evaluations; and third, performing a social listening analysis to assess the sentiment of over 995,000 online mentions.

Companies were also reviewed for recent scandals or litigations that could negatively impact their trust image. The final score was calculated using a weighted formula: 40% for customer trust, 40% for investor trust, and 20% for employee trust, with a minor consideration of the previous year's score. The top 1,000 companies were ultimately selected based on these comprehensive criteria.

"Trust is the cornerstone of any successful business, and our 2024 World's Most Trustworthy Companies rankings highlight the organizations that have earned the confidence of their customers, investors, and the broader public," said Josh Smith, Newsweek’s Director of Growth and Strategic Partnerships. "These companies have set a benchmark for ethical business practices and have shown that prioritizing transparency and responsibility leads to lasting success."

The top companies on the list include:

Appliances & Electronics - Samsung Electronics, South Korea

Banks - Bank BCA, Indonesia

Business & Professional Services - Adtalem Global Education, United States

Conglomerate - TATA Group, India

Construction & Building Materials - Ambuja Cements, India

Consumer Goods - Lion, Japan

Energy & Utilities - Canadian Solar, Canada

Financial Services & Investment - Nationwide Building Society, United Kingdom

Food & Beverage - Kellanova, United States

Grocery & Convenience Stores - Kroger, United States

Health Care & Life Sciences - Cochlear, Australia

Insurance - American Equity, United States

Machines & Industrial Equipment - Grainger, United States

Materials & Chemicals - Klabin, Brazil

Media & Entertainment - Nintendo, Japan

Real Estate & Housing - Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, Canada

Retail - zooplus, Germany

Software & Telecommunications - Samsung SDS, South Korea

Technology Hardware - ASML, Netherlands

Textiles, Clothing & Luxury Goods - Brunello Cucinelli, Italy

Transport, Logistics & Packaging - Singapore Airlines, Singapore

Travel, Dining & Leisure - Meliá Hotels International, Spain

Vehicles & Components - Brembo, Italy



See the full ranking report here: newsweek.com/wmtc-2024

