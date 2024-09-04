Minister Maropene Ramokgopa briefs media on outcomes of cabinet meeting, 5 Sept
Minister in The Presidency, Maropene Ramokgopa will brief members of the media on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, 4th September 2024.
The media briefing will take place as follows:
Date: Thursday, 05 September 2024
Time: 11h00
Venue: GCIS Imbizo Media Centre, Parliament, Cape Town
Live Streaming details:
Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA
Twitter: http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA
Enquiries:
Nomonde Mnukwa
Acting Government Spokesperson
Cell: 083 653 7485
