Deputy Minister Kenny Morolong: MTN – UJ Media Innovation Summit

In his book, Liberty and the news, Walter Lipman asserts that “the health of society depends upon the quality of the information it receives”

During the pre-Internet era, the rise of mass circulation of newspapers and magazines distributed nationwide through the railroads and radio respectively, allowed for a type of democratization of information in that products previously unavailable to the masses were now available across the social spectrum.

These media platforms for most part were relying on advertising (i.e. TV networks, radios, newspapers and magazines) for their commercial sustenance. Most often than not they exist solely to entertain or inform, but rather to make a profit from the sale of advertising.

It is therefore instructive to ensure a balance between profit making and sharing of quality information that insures that our society is in good health.

Programme Director

In 2018, the National Planning Commission (NPC), commissioned a study to review the National Development Plan (NDP) in terms of South Africa's digital future.

The first component of the digital futures review, as requested by the NPC, was to review progress made towards realising the digital vision of the country, as expressed in the NDP released in 2011 and operationalised in the national broadband policy and action plan, SA Connect (2013).

The NDP identifies the need for a broadband communication system to underpin a dynamic, connected, inclusive, equitable and prosperous information society and knowledge economy conceived as an: “ecosystem of digital networks, services, applications, content and devices, (that) will be firmly integrated into the economic and social fabric of the country…(providing) an enabling platform for economic enterprise, active citizenship and social engagement and innovation.

The ecosystem of digital networks connects:

Public administration to the active citizen;

Promote economic growth, development and competitiveness;

Drive the creation of decent work;

Underpin nation-building and strengthen social cohesion; and support local, national and regional integration.

Programme Director

The second component of this review was to assess the NDP against any course corrections that might be required for the South African government to achieve this digital vision in the context of the rapid changes resulting from the intensifying but uneven and inequitable, global processes of digitalisation. The report addressed this question in relation to the ‘Fourth Industrial Revolution’ (4IR), which has been placed at the centre of digital policy in the country.

The Presidential 4IR Commission established in 2022, has provided the following recommendation for immediate implementation by government and stakeholder which will expediate innovation in our country:

I. Building human capacity in the area of the 4IR;

II. Establishing the National Artificial Intelligence Institute;

III. Creating the Advanced Manufacturing Institute (AMI);

IV. The establishment of a National Data Centre and

V. Incentivising SMMEs for the adoption of 4IR technologies and the emergence of future industries and platforms.

Programme Director,

Data has an extremely high value in the information and knowledge era. South Africa needs a strong open data policy, that uses the existing data protection and right to information legislation to protect the privacy, anonymity and re-identification of private information when required for common good.

Getting telecommunications markets functioning requires recognition of the importance of autonomous sector regulation free from political and industry capture, with the technocratic capabilities to ensure the competitiveness of markets. Universal access strategies that bring marginalized populations online need to be devised.

For its part, South Africa will use the Chairmanship of the G20 and OECD international taxation reform negotiations seeking to ensure, through the Global Digital Tax, that companies (such as global monopoly platforms) pay taxes in jurisdictions they raise revenues from even if they do not have a physical presence in the country. This would not only create a fairer tax regime for

local digital platforms but also dramatically improve the size and sustainability of the tax base for social protection and social investment required to safeguard and prepare the country for the digital future.

Programme Director,

The role of media technology has never been more important. The advertising and media landscape is constantly changing – faster now than ever before. This affects every media aspect – from how we consume media (super-fast, byte-sized chunks, pictures and video over text, second screening, etc.) to what media we engage with (AI, chatbots, instant messaging, social media), and the visuals and messaging we are exposed to (e.g. AI-generated advertising).

We also need to be super cognisant of how we engage with consumers, taking into account privacy policies and the communication industry’s role and responsibilities in this space

Programme Director,

Newspapers and all media companies, in order to play their important role as members of the “fourth estate”, must also be viable commercial entities. If they are not, independence and therefore freedom of expression will soon suffer. This resulting in conveying contaminated news that in turn affect the health of our society.

The significance of profitability and revenue streams in the transformation debate is huge. It covers a broad front ranging from the viability of newspapers as investment vehicles, to advertising revenue, revenue from cover prices, competitive practices regarding advertising sales, government advertising and the impact of digital media. The media terrain is highly contested and very competitive, and this must be taken into account in the drive towards transformation.

To this end, all media companies, however, do not operate in a vacuum; the manner in which it goes about its work will always be of interest to the greater public. This is so because the media concerns people, is about people. It is about how their lives are touched by whatever is written, listened to or seen on TV.

Media companies in general play a fundamental socio- economic role in society. The media and journalists facilitate the exercise of holding government and corporate leaders accountable to citizens. Media companies are also at the forefront of the driving economy development in terms of their contributions to a country’s gross domestic product (GDP), employment creation, general literacy and skills development.

The speed of 4IR, coupled with the fact that we are still fairly early in the revolution, also means that organisations are often investing in yet to-be-perfected technologies. This creates a constant need for reinvestment in upgrades for these technologies.

On the other hand, social media platforms like YouTube, Facebook, etc. enable savvy creators to cheaply release content and reach massive audiences, regardless of the quality or the ethics of their content.

The rise of fake news, predatory content and unscrupulous content creators is also creating a serious and ever-evolving threat to society as a whole, often derailing the public’s trust in the media.

This summit therefore, has the responsibility to ponder the question: how can the media sustain not only its commercial viability but the quality of news it purveys.

Programme Director,

In closing, as part of responding to the various calls for the print sector to be transformed and be sustained, at GCIS, we have appointed a Ministerial Print and Digital Media Transformation and Revitalisation Steering Committee under the theme; Disruptions towards a transformed media sector.

The Steering Committee is meant to develop a Report which recommend innovative ways in which Print and Digital media will be revitalise in this country, so that society receives and engages with quality information that guarantees its full health.

I thank you.