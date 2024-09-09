Belmont City Press Podcast Showcases Expert Insights to Empower Entrepreneurs and Professionals

Ten-time award-winning author, A.G. Flitcher PrismofBrilliance.biz Wayward-Coaching.com GillianStapleton.com DreamingBigLifestyle.com.

From Authors to Marathoners, discover actionable strategies and inspiring stories from top industry experts on the 'Tell Us a Story' Podcast.

I am honored and continually impressed by the incredible knowledge and expertise our guests bring to 'Tell Us a Story.' In each episode, their insights inspire and empower our listeners.” — Red Hilton Belmont City Press LLC, Host of Tell Us a Story Podcast

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Belmont City Press LLC is excited to announce the continuation of its acclaimed podcast, " Tell Us a Story ," which showcases experts from a variety of industries who share their experiences, insights, and strategies for success. The podcast provides listeners with access to valuable knowledge and practical advice from professionals who have navigated complex challenges and achieved notable successes in their fields. Recent episodes have featured a diverse lineup of guests, each offering a unique perspective that benefits the podcast's audience.Featured Guests:A.G. Flitcher, a ten-time award-winning author of novels including the “Boone and Jacque” Series and most recently, Black Rose Cocoon, joined "Tell Us a Story" to explore his deep understanding of the human condition through his diverse storytelling across genres such as fantasy, supernatural, crime, drama, and romance. Flitcher discussed his approach to storytelling, which involves embracing every visceral emotion and letting go of pain to fully engage with the human experience. He also shared his journey as an independent author, emphasizing the importance of patience and perseverance in the publishing world. Flitcher’s conversation highlighted his ability to create rich, complex worlds with strong female characters and intricate psychological dynamics. His episode provides listeners with a deep dive into the magic of storytelling and the power of narrative to explore life's grey areas and existential questions. For more about Flitcher, his author page is available on Amazon, and he is @AGFlitcher across all platforms on social media.Margie Breault, founder of Prism of Brilliance, is a transformational energy medicine practitioner who specializes in helping individuals achieve personal and professional transformation through energy medicine and the principles of Natural Law. In her episode, Breault shared her expertise in various healing modalities, including reiki, crystal healing, bio scalar energy, and shamanic practices. She discussed how integrating energy into daily life can help overcome limiting beliefs and heal traumas, enabling clients to manifest their dreams and achieve sustainable growth. Breault’s approach, rooted in ancient wisdom practices, provides listeners with practical tools for creating a balanced and fulfilling life. She also spoke about her upcoming book, "Ignite Humanity," set to be published by Ignite You Publishing in November 2024, which delves deeper into her philosophy and techniques. Learn more about her work at PrismofBrilliance.biz.Michael Ayala-White, founder of Wayward Coaching, brought a compelling perspective to the podcast by discussing his focus on helping men in their 20s to 40s recover from addiction and trauma. Drawing from his personal experience of overcoming addiction and trauma, Ayala-White shared how he guides his clients through similar challenges with a focus on emotional intelligence, trauma processing, and story work. His coaching approach is deeply informed by his own journey to recovery, providing a compassionate and structured framework for healing. Ayala-White’s episode is particularly valuable for listeners interested in understanding the complexities of addiction recovery and the importance of restoring identity and purpose through emotional and psychological growth. For more details about his work, visit Wayward-Coaching.com.Gillian Stapleton, a renowned leader, public speaker, and author of the memoir "Running in Circles," shared her inspirational journey from being the first female CEO of Direct Selling Australia to becoming a marathon runner and advocate for women’s health. In her episode, Gillian discussed the challenges of balancing a high-powered career with personal well-being and how running marathons has empowered her to live a more contented and meaningful life. She also offered insights into the importance of self-care, especially for menopausal women and busy working mothers, and the ripple effect that physical activity can have on overall life satisfaction and growth. Her story provides practical advice on overcoming obstacles and finding time for personal passions, encouraging listeners to pursue a balanced lifestyle. More about her journey can be found at GillianStapleton.com.Ana Belen Pautassi, a seasoned business coach and marketing expert, shared her expertise in helping small business owners and entrepreneurs achieve financial stability and time freedom. As the founder of Dreaming Big Lifestyle, Ana discussed her journey from Argentina to Canada and how she built her version of the American dream by empowering others. In her episode, Ana provided listeners with key strategies for effective marketing, business growth, and overcoming the overwhelm associated with entrepreneurship. She also emphasized the importance of mindset work and aligning business practices with personal values, offering a comprehensive approach to building a sustainable and fulfilling business. Her practical advice is designed to help listeners create a business that not only thrives financially but also aligns with their lifestyle goals. Discover more about her coaching services at DreamingBigLifestyle.com.Each episode of "Tell Us a Story" aims to provide listeners with actionable insights and inspiration from these accomplished professionals. The podcast continues to serve as a platform for learning and growth, covering a wide range of topics that resonate with a diverse audience. For more information about the podcast and to listen to the latest episodes, visit the Belmont City Press website.About Belmont City Press LLC: Belmont City Press LLC, headquartered in Boston, MA, is a PR and marketing agency masquerading as a boutique book publisher. The company collaborates with entrepreneurs and salespeople to help them position themselves as go-to experts in their fields. Belmont City Press provides a range of services, including courses, coaching, workshops, publishing, and PR, all designed to foster professional growth and personal development. Through its podcast "Tell Us a Story" and other initiatives, Belmont City Press remains committed to providing valuable content that inspires and empowers its audience to achieve their own success.

