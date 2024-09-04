Brunswick Corporation Named One of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek for the Second Consecutive Year

METTAWA, Ill., Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), the world’s largest recreational marine technology company, today announced the Company has been named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies for the second consecutive year. Brunswick was listed in the Machines and Industrial Equipment category reflecting the Company’s commitment to continuously improving employee experiences, driving customer loyalty, and building investor confidence.

“We are honored to be recognized by Newsweek in this second annual ranking, which reflects our commitment to being a trusted business, employer, and partner to our many stakeholders,” said Dave Foulkes, CEO, Brunswick Corporation. “Our values are core to the way we operate our business, and this award is a testament to our global workforce who are all committed to conducting business responsibly and with integrity.”

To compile the list, Newsweek collaborated with Statista to conduct an extensive survey of 70,000 people across 20 countries evaluating different elements related to customer, investor, and employee trust. A total of 1,000 companies made the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies list across 23 industries and were chosen based on the combined assessment.

Recently, Brunswick has been recognized with numerous national awards highlighting the company’s commitment to employee and customer satisfaction. Click here to learn more about Brunswick’s culture, and to view Newsweek’s entire 2024 list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies, visit https://www.newsweek.com/rankings/worlds-most-trustworthy-companies-2024 .

About Brunswick:

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is the global leader in marine recreation, delivering innovation that transforms experiences on the water and beyond. Our unique, technology-driven solutions are informed and inspired by deep consumer insights and powered by our belief that “Next Never Rests™”. Brunswick is dedicated to industry leadership, to being the best and most trusted partner to our many customers and to building synergies and ecosystems that enable us to challenge convention and define the future. Brunswick is home to more than 60 industry-leading brands. In the category of Marine Propulsion, these brands include, Mercury Marine, Mercury Racing, MerCruiser and Flite. Brunswick’s comprehensive collection of parts, accessories, distribution and technology brands includes Mercury Parts & Accessories, Land ‘N’ Sea, Lowrance, Simrad, B&G, Mastervolt, RELiON, Attwood and Whale. Our boat brands are some of the best known in the world, including Boston Whaler, Lund, Sea Ray, Bayliner, Harris Pontoons, Princecraft and Quicksilver. Our service, digital and shared-access businesses include Freedom Boat Club, Boateka and a range of financing, insurance and extended warranty businesses. While focused primarily on the marine industry, Brunswick also successfully leverages its portfolio of advanced technologies to deliver an exceptional suite of solutions in mobile and industrial applications. Headquartered in Mettawa, IL, Brunswick has 17,000 employees operating in 25 countries. In 2023, Brunswick was named by Forbes as a World’s Best Employer and as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, both for the fourth consecutive year. For more information, visit www.brunswick.com.

