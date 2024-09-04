Biongevity Enhances Longevity Strategy with Harish Consul as Chief Venture Capital Advisor

A Strategic Move to Accelerate Global Growth for the BioAro Group of Companies

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biongevity, a leader in precision health and longevity medicine, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Harish Consul as Chief Venture Capital Advisor. Mr. Consul, Founder and CEO of Ocgrow Ventures, brings a wealth of experience in venture capital and entrepreneurship, with a distinguished career in scaling high-growth companies across North America and globally. His strategic insights and leadership in the investment world will be instrumental in guiding Biongevity's ambitious global expansion plans.



Mr. Consul's active involvement in the health and longevity sectors, including his recent role with Viome Life Sciences, underscores his commitment to advancing innovative health technologies. "I am thrilled to join Biongevity at such a pivotal time in their growth," said Mr. Consul. "The work being done here has the potential to revolutionize how we approach health and longevity, and I look forward to contributing to their mission over the long term."





Dr. Dilpriya Mangat, Chief Longevity Officer at Biongevity, expressed her enthusiasm about the new addition to the team: "Harish's deep expertise in scaling businesses and his passion for transformative health solutions make him an invaluable asset as we continue to expand Biongevity's footprint globally. His leadership will accelerate our efforts to bring precision health to the forefront of healthcare."

Hon. Leela Aheer, Senior Director, Strategy and Partnerships with BioAro Group of Companies, highlighted the strategic impact of this appointment: "Harish Consul joining our team marks a significant step forward in our journey to redefine healthcare. His vision aligns perfectly with our goals of fostering global partnerships and innovation in the HealthTech space."

Dr. Anmol S. Kapoor, CEO of BioAro and Biongevity, emphasized the strategic alignment of this new partnership: "With Harish on board, Biongevity is well-positioned to expand our reach and impact. His proven track record in venture capital and his passion for health innovation will be critical as we embark on this next phase of growth."

"Harish’s extensive experience in venture capital and his deep understanding of regulatory landscapes will be invaluable as we scale our operations globally. His leadership will ensure that Biongevity not only thrives but also upholds the highest standards of legal and ethical integrity," said Ruchi Bindra, Chief Legal Officer of BioAro Group of Companies and Biongevity.

Future Growth Plans and Upcoming Events

Biongevity is on an exciting trajectory of growth, underpinned by its innovative BioELR (Electronic Longevity Record System) technology and a comprehensive vision for transforming healthcare delivery globally. The upcoming Precision Health and Longevity Clinic in Dubai, scheduled to open on September 13, 2024, is just the beginning of a larger global expansion strategy. Biongevity’s integrated multispecialty clinic would be providing precision health and longevity medicine services to the GCC region, including Men and Women Health, Cardiology, Internal Medicine, Radiology, Family Medicine, Dermatology, Dental care, Nutrition, and more.

Biongevity is hosting its inaugural Healthtech Innovation Summit in Dubai at the Ritz DIFC on September 14, 2024, and Precision Health and Longevity Summit at the Westin Calgary on November 16, 2024.





The company's BioELR system allows for a continuous, real-time collection and analysis of health data, empowering individuals with precise and personalized health interventions. This technology is pivotal as Biongevity plans to establish longevity-based resorts, schools, homes, and communities worldwide, where individuals can access comprehensive health services tailored to extend lifespan and improve overall well-being.

Biongevity will be using State-of-the-Art Multi-Omics technologies powered by World’s Fastest Multi-Genomic Platform PanOmiQ, and BioAro’s Multi-Omics lab that would provide Genomics, MicroBiomics, Epigenomics, Metabolomics, Transcriptomics, and Proteomic services. This collaboration with BioAro, a leading Precision Health company, will help provide cutting edge clinical services to its patients, globally. Its Precision Age technology will help provide insights into a person's Healthspan and provide precision health based clinical care.

At these longevity-focused facilities, Biongevity envisions creating integrated environments where precision health is seamlessly woven into daily life. Resorts will offer rejuvenating experiences that combine leisure with cutting-edge health assessments and interventions. Schools will focus on educating the next generation about the importance of longevity, wellness, and advanced health technologies. Residential communities will be designed to support healthy aging, with on-site health services, wellness programs, and technology-enabled environments that cater to the evolving needs of their inhabitants.

Biongevity's ambition is not merely to expand its presence in global markets but to redefine the very concept of health and aging. The company envisions a world where people live longer, healthier lives through proactive and personalized healthcare. By leveraging its advanced technologies and innovative approaches, Biongevity is poised to lead the way in creating a future where Healthspan is as valued as lifespan, transforming how people experience aging and wellness on a global scale.

