ROTH to Host 11th Annual Solar & Storage Symposium at RE+ 2024 - Select Companies to Conduct Investor Meetings in Anaheim, CA

Winds of Change: Preparing Investors for the Energy Future

ANAHEIM, Calif., Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- ROTH Capital Partners, LLC (“ROTH”), www.roth.com, is proud to announce the 11th Annual Solar and Storage Symposium on September 10-11, 2024, at Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, CA. This event will be held in conjunction with RE+ 2024, the largest gathering of energy professionals in North America where ROTH is a MEGAWATT Sponsor.



The ROTH Symposium offers a premier platform for solar power industry executives from both public and private companies to meet with institutional investors and exchange insights about the latest trends in solar technology and storage innovation. The event will include (1) 40-minute 1x1/small group meetings with ~20 publicly traded companies; (2) fireside chats with company executives on September 11th, which include meetings with a variety of distributors, developers, and industry experts hosted by Philip Shen, Managing Director, Senior Research Analyst, Sustainability; (3) a keynote presentation by Stacy Ettinger, Senior VP of Supply Chain and Trade and Ben Norris, VP of Regulatory Affairs at the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), who will discuss the latest trends in the market; and (4) a “must attend” Oktoberfest industry networking reception on Tuesday, September 10th.

Jesse Pichel, Managing Director and Co-Head of Sustainability Investment Banking at ROTH, acknowledges the significant challenges posed by current macroeconomic conditions, including inflation, interest rates, and evolving policies such as tariffs, NEM 3.0, and FERC regulations. These factors present substantial headwinds to the Inflation Reduction Act and are further complicated by the uncertainties surrounding the upcoming U.S. elections. However, Pichel emphasizes that the winds are set to change in the near term.

"Our conference will equip investors with the insights and strategies needed to position themselves for 2025 and beyond," said Pichel. "We are deeply grateful to the investors and corporate partners who have consistently supported our long-standing commitment to sustainability. Their ongoing dedication has been instrumental in making our 11th RE+ conference a continued success."

Philip Shen, Managing Director, Senior Research Analyst, Sustainability at ROTH, added, "The solar industry is in the midst of inflection points. US Resi solar is poised for a turnaround after a nearly two-year downturn starting in H2’22, though it’s not clear when demand accelerates. Interest rate reductions should be supportive in time. Utility scale solar on the other hand continues to struggle with an ever more challenging landscape of bottlenecks and macro challenges such as tariffs, despite rapidly growing pipelines. Our event is structured to help provide investor attendees with the critical information they need to navigate this dynamic market."

About RE+ 2024

RE+ 2024 is set to bring together thought leaders and innovators in the renewable energy sector, providing a platform for impactful discussions and forward-looking investment opportunities. Powered by SEIA (Solar Energy Industries Association) and SEPA (Smart Electric Power Alliance), RE+ is comprised of Solar Power International; Energy Storage International; RE+ Power (including wind, hydrogen and fuel cells); and RE+ Infrastructure (electric vehicles and microgrids), bringing together clean energy leaders from over 125 countries for multiple days of in-depth programming and world-class networking opportunities.

ROTH is a founding member of Sustain SoCal (formerly CleanTech OC), a trade association with its roots in cleantech economic growth that accelerates sustainability in Southern California through innovation, collaboration, and education, as well as a member of Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), and a corporate sponsor of NGO Sustainability, a non-profit organization in Consultative Status with the United Nations that is dedicated to promoting sustainable development and renewable energy.

The symposium is exclusively for ROTH’s institutional clients and is by invitation only. Prospective attendees are encouraged to contact their ROTH sales representative or email registration@roth.com to express interest and confirm participation.

For detailed agenda and registration information, please visit the official conference website: 11th Annual Solar and Storage Symposium Agenda

AGENDA

TUESDAY | SEPTEMBER 10, 2024

8:00am – 9:00am Registration and Morning Coffee 8:30am – 5:55pm 1×1 & Small Group Meetings 12:15pm – 1:30pm Lunch 12:15pm – 1:15pm Keynote Presentation by Stacy Ettinger, Senior VP of Supply Chain and Trade & Ben Norris, VP of Regulatory Affairs of SEIA 6:00pm – 9:00pm Oktoberfest Networking Reception



WEDNESDAY | SEPTEMBER 11, 2024

8:00am – 9:00am Registration and Morning Coffee 12:00pm – 1:00pm Lunch 8:00am – 5:00pm Company Fireside Chats with Senior Research Analyst Phil Shen





All times are listed in Pacific Daylight Time (PDT)

VENUE

The Anaheim Convention Center

800 W Katella Ave

Anaheim, CA 92802

Participating Companies at the time of this release include:

Company Name Mobile Site Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) https://arraytechinc.com/ Canadian Solar (CSIQ) https://www.canadiansolar.com/ Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) http://www.dqsolar.com/ Emeren Group Ltd. (SOL) https://emeren.com/ Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NRGV) https://www.energyvault.com/ Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. (ENLT) https://enlightenergy.co.il/ Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) https://enphase.com/en-in EVgo Inc. (EVGO) https://www.evgo.com/ Enstall (PRIVATE) https://enstall.com/ ESS Tech, Inc. (GWH) https://essinc.com/ First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) https://www.firstsolar.com/ FTC Solar, Inc. (FTCI) https://www.ftcsolar.com/ GameChange Energy Technologies (PRIVATE) https://gamechangesolar.com/ Jinko Solar (JKS) http://ir.jinkosolar.com/ Primoris Services Corp. (PRIM) https://www.prim.com/ Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (SHLS) https://www.shoals.com/ Solarbank Corp. (SUUN) https://solarbankcorp.com/ SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) https://www.solaredge.com/ Stem, Inc. (STEM) https://www.stem.com/ Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) https://www.sunnova.com/ Sunrun Inc. (RUN) https://investors.sunrun.com/ Tigo Energy (TYGO) https://www.tigoenergy.com/



List as of 08/30/2024 – subject to change

For b2i company profiles - https://b2idigital.com/roth-11th-annual-solar-storage-symposium

Thank you to the event sponsors:

The BlueShirt Group

B2I Digital, Inc.

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

NGO Sustainability Inc.

PV Tech Research

Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA)

Sustain SoCal

About ROTH

ROTH is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Our full-service platform provides capital raising, high impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH is a privately held, employee-owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit www.roth.com.

Investor Contact:

ROTH

Isabel Mattson-Pain

Managing Director, Chief Marketing Officer

949.720.7117, Imattson-pain@roth.com

ROTH – Member FINRA/SIPC – www.roth.com



Media Contact:

IBN

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Legal Disclaimer:

