Petra Bezjak Cirman and Stephanie Sutton in Bled on cooperation on countering disinformation
SLOVENIA, September 4 - Director Bezjak Cirman and Chief of Staff Sutton discussed the relations between the Republic of Slovenia and the United States, as well as the partnership between the two countries.
UKOM Director expressed gratitude for the cooperation in combating disinformation, exchanged experiences, and discussed further collaboration.
