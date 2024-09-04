IoT Node And Gateway Market to Reach USD 1219.86 Billion by 2031 | SkyQuest Technology

Westford, USA, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the Global IoT Node And Gateway Market will reach a value of USD 1219.86 Billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period (2024-2031). IoT node and gateway market is progressing impressively owing to emerging trends like edge computing and the growing number of end-use industries. Since IoT devices produce more data, it is becoming essential to process it near to the production point instead of centralized servers. The use of improved technologies can lessen latency and expand data processing speed, enhancing IoT system performance. This is impacting the demand for IoT node and gateway in applications like autonomous cars, industrial automation, and smart cities, driving the market.

IoT Node And Gateway Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 USD 465.41 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 USD 1219.86 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 12.8% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Component, End-User Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Growing number of patent filings by major market players Key Market Opportunities Integration of IoT with Emerging Technologies like Blockchain and AI Key Market Drivers Growing Demand for IoT Solutions in Different Industries

Growing Demand and Advancements in Hardware Components Propelling Growth

By component, the IoT node and gateway market is categorized into hardware and service. The hardware segment is expected to dominate the market owing to major advancements seen in the hardware components. The hardware components are in the infrastructure of IoT devices, allowing them to keep, process, and transfer data reliably and efficiently. The key feature of IoT hardware parts is its miniaturization, leading the market growth. These factors are propelling the demand for hardware components. Conversely, the service segment is expected to be the fastest-growing owing to the rising complexity of IoT deployments. IoT deployments mostly need customized solutions to cater to certain business requirements that comprise expert design, consulting, and integration services. The difficulty of these projects demands extensive expert services to guarantee better implementation. This is impacting the growth of the services segment.

Consumer Electronics Segment to Lead Market Due to Impressive Efficiency and Convenience Offered

By end user, the consumer electronics segment held majority market share and is expected to lead over the forecast period as well owing to growing adoption of consumer electronics by users backed by growing disposable income of consumers, mainly in the developing economies. Moreover, the growth of IoT technology is impacted by the efficiency and convenience offered to consumers. Nonetheless, the aerospace and defense segment are expected to grow considerably owing to higher use of IoT devices and systems to monitor performance of aircraft, track military assets movements, enhance supply chain management and logistics. IoT in this industry has offered valuable insights and allowed better decision-making, thus driving the market growth.

North America to Dominate Market Owing to Speedy Adoption of Modernized Technologies

North America held a majority market share as compared to other regions owing to the rising technological advancements seen with robust network of technology enterprises, research institutes, and startups. This situation has resulted in the development of mature IoT solutions, which are suitable for more application areas. The region has been a faster adopter of improved technologies like edge computing, 5G, AI, among others crucial for IoT deployments.

Asia-Pacific is observed to be the fastest-growing region owing to the significant development of the manufacturing sector in India. The sector is speedily using IoT technology to enhance infrastructure, lower downtime, and improve efficiency. The rising adoption of IoT services is propelling the region's growth.

IoT Node And Gateway Market Insight

Drivers:

Rising Deployment of Smart City Initiatives Growing Investments in Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Growing Focus on Decision-Making and Data Analytics in Real-Time

Restraints:

Scalability Issues Data Privacy Concerns High Power Consumption by Connected Devices

Prominent Players in IoT Node And Gateway Market

The following are the Top IoT Node and Gateway Companies

Intel Corporation (United States)

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

STMicroelectronics

Microchip Technology Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Key Questions Answered in Global IoT Node And Gateway Market Report

How big is the IoT Node And Gateway Market, as per SkyQuest Analysis?

Which are the leading drivers of the IoT Node And Gateway Market?

Which is the leading segment in component category in the IoT Node And Gateway Market?

This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (heavy adoption of IoT devices, advancements in technology, growing need for data management and processing), restraints (high implementation costs, interoperability issues, operational issues), opportunities (growth of advanced connectivity technologies, rise of smart cities, expansion of IIoT), and challenges (security concerns, battery life and power consumption, technical complexity) influencing the growth of IoT node and gateway market

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the IoT node and gateway market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the IoT node and gateway market

Market Development: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.

