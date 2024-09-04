Blockchain Life 2024 in Dubai: Top Companies and Key Industry Figures Gather in the World Crypto Capital

Blockchain Life 2024 Dubai

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On October 22-23, Dubai will host the 13th international forum Blockchain Life 2024 – one of the largest global events in the field of web3, cryptocurrencies, and mining.The forum will feature over 10,000 leading experts, crypto entrepreneurs, and enthusiasts from 120 countries. Participants and speakers will discuss earning strategies, current issues of crypto market development and new trends ahead of the bull cycle.Among the speakers at the forum:Paolo Ardoino - CEO TetherJustin Sun - Founder of TRONYat Siu - Co-Founder of Animoca BrandsPascal Gauthier - CEO LedgerDr. Marwan Alzarouni - CEO Dubai Blockchain CenterXinxi Wang - Co-Founder of Litecoin FoundationSunny Lu - CEO VechainSergei Khitrov - Founder of Jets Capital, Listing.HelpArthur Breitman - Co-Founder of TezosEowyn Chen - CEO of Trust WalletSunny Aggarwal - Co-Founder of Osmosis LabsKostas Chalkias - Co-Founder of Sui (Mysten Labs)Sasha Plotvinov - Founder of NotcoinMustafa Al-Bassam - Co-Founder of Celestia LabsTiago Henriques - Google CloudZied Brini - СonsensysAll forum participants will have exclusive and free access to simultaneous interpretation of speeches into 70 languages.Traditionally, the event will include speeches from over 200 speakers, an exhibition featuring more than 180 booths from leading companies and startups, a Startup Pitch, the Blockchain Life Awards 2024, and a legendary AfterParty.As part of Blockchain Life Week, which runs from October 18 to 28, there will be over a hundred side events. A VIP ticket to the forum allows free access to some of them for free.Use promo code KDWire10 to receive a 10% discount on any ticket.Purchase tickets on the website: https://blockchain-life.com/

