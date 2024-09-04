GateWay Community College Partners with Green Flower to Offer Cannabis Education Certificate Programs

These cannabis certificate programs are not just about acquiring new skills—they’re about providing individuals with transformative opportunities that can elevate their careers and change their lives.” — Maureen Hannon, Workforce Development Manager at GateWay Community College

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- GateWay Community College (GWCC) is excited to announce its new partnership with Green Flower, a leader in cannabis industry education. This collaboration introduces specialized non-credit cannabis certificate programs to meet the growing demand for skilled professionals in the expanding field.The certificate programs include a 6-month professional Cannabis Agriculture and Horticulture program , as well as a 9-week Cannabis Cultivation Specialist, Cannabis Retail Specialist, and Cannabis Extraction & Product Development Specialist training programs With expert instructors and a practical online curriculum, students will gain hands-on experience and the knowledge necessary to excel in cannabis cultivation.According to recent data, the cannabis industry in Arizona has seen remarkable growth since the legalization of recreational marijuana through Proposition 207 in 2020. The industry is projected to generate over $1.5 billion in revenue in 2024 , contributing significantly to the state's economy. Furthermore, the industry has created more than 22,000 jobs in Arizona, with continued growth expected as demand increases.In response to the rapid expansion of the cannabis industry and its impact on the Arizona workforce, GWCC is proactively addressing the need for formal training and education."Partnering with Green Flower allows us to play a pivotal role in shaping the future workforce. These cannabis certificate programs are not just about acquiring new skills—they’re about providing individuals with transformative opportunities that can elevate their careers and change their lives," said Maureen Hannon, Workforce Development Manager at GateWay Community College. "By focusing on upskilling and reskilling, we’re helping to prepare our community for the exciting job prospects in this rapidly growing industry."“Green Flower is thrilled to partner with GateWay Community College to offer three cannabis industry workforce training certificate programs for the first time in Arizona, along with a professional Agriculture and Horticulture program. With its rich history as Arizona's first technical college and a key member of the Maricopa Community College system, GateWay is uniquely positioned to provide affordable, high-quality education that helps working adults build new careers in the rapidly growing cannabis industry,” said Daniel Kalef, Chief Growth Officer at Green Flower. “These programs will equip students with the essential skills needed to foster the legal cannabis industry's continued growth and success by cultivating a well-trained and knowledgeable workforce throughout the state and beyond. ”The fully online certificate programs provide students with the flexibility to study at their own pace and access course materials from anywhere in the world.Programs are now open for enrollment with the 6 month professional Cannabis Agriculture & Horticulture program beginning on September 9, 2024. For more information visit https://cannabiseducation.gatewaycc.edu The 9 week Cannabis Specialist Certificate programs begin on October 7, 2024. For more information, please visit https://cannabiscareertraining.gatewaycc.edu ###About GateWay Community CollegeAs one of the Maricopa Community Colleges, GateWay Community College is a fully accredited public institution of higher education located in Phoenix, with five campuses and sites in Surprise. Offering more than 160 certificate and associate degree programs in the areas of Automotive, Business and Information Technology, Health Sciences, Industrial Technology, Nursing and University Transfer, GateWay has emerged as a leading institution to meet the needs of business and industry. Visit www.gatewaycc.edu or call 602-286-8000 for more information. Locations: Central City Campus (1245 E. Buckeye Road); Deer Valley (2931 W. Bell Road); SouthWest Skill Center (3000 N. Dysart Road); Washington Campus (108 N. 40th Street) and GateWay at18th Street (555 N. 18th Street).About Green FlowerFounded in 2014, Green Flower is the industry leader in cannabis education, empowering thousands of consumers, regulators, and professionals with the knowledge they need to succeed in the emerging cannabis industry today. Green Flower's content and technology platform powers the cannabis programs of top universities and colleges across the country, provides customized learning and compliance solutions for cannabis businesses of all sizes, and equips individuals with the skills and credentials necessary to make an impact in the modern cannabis industry.

