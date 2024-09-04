Top U.S. Colleges and Highest-Earning Majors Revealed in Payscale’s 2024 College Salary Report

STEM majors continue to be the most lucrative, with certain fields of study commanding six-figure salaries even for two-year degrees.

MIT tops the list for maximizing earnings for a bachelor’s degree, while the Helene Fuld College of Nursing offers the highest income for associate degree holders.

While graduates with certain degrees in mental and physical health may not always earn the highest salaries, they find the greatest personal meaning in their work.



SEATTLE, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Payscale Inc. , the leading provider of compensation data, software and services, released its 2024 College Salary Report . The report ranks the top schools and majors based on mid-career salary potential, in an effort to help college-bound students make informed decisions about their education and future careers.

“There’s no doubt that higher education is unaffordable, and employers are increasingly valuing alternative ways to gain skills, but the fact remains that a college degree significantly impacts earning power. Our research shows that college graduates earn 37% more than those with only a high school diploma,” said Amy Stewart, Principal, Research & Insights at Payscale. “Choosing a school or major with strong income potential could cut your student loan repayment time in half, so it’s crucial to consider all your options — particularly for those who are on the fence about the value of a formal education.”

Top Bachelor’s Degree Schools: Graduates with a four-year degree from these Ivy League schools, elite technical universities, and military academies consistently achieve the highest mid-career median salaries.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology: $196,900 Princeton University: $194,100 United States Naval Academy: $187,800 Harvey Mudd College: $185,900 Babson College: $181,400



Top Associate Degree Schools: Two-year institutions with strong reputations and a specialized focus in nursing and healthcare command the highest incomes for alumni.

Helene Fuld College of Nursing: $108,400 Laboure College: $103,200 Pacific Union College: $100,900 New York University: $98,100 Lawrence Memorial Hospital School of Nursing: $97,700



Highest-Earning Bachelor’s Degrees: STEM degrees (science, technology, engineering, and math) remain the most financially rewarding for four-year degree holders.

Petroleum Engineering: $212,100 Operations Research & Industrial Engineering: $202,600 Electrical Engineering & Computer Science: $192,300 Interaction Design: $178,800 Building Science: $172,400



Highest-Earning Associate Degrees: For those pursuing a two-year degree, these STEM-related majors offer the potential to earn six figures.

Instrumentation Technology: $116,300 Software Engineering: $112,400 Radiation Therapy: $109,500 Fire Technology: $102,500 Instrumentation & Control Engineering $101,900



Most Meaningful Majors: Nine out of 10 graduates with these degrees believe the work they do makes a positive impact on the world, giving them a sense of purpose despite some earning moderate salaries.

Music Therapy: 95% Cardiopulmonary Science: 92% Radiation Therapy: 91% Alcohol & Drug Studies: 90% Cardiovascular Technology: 89%



Payscale’s College Salary Report rankings come from the alumni salary data of 3.1 million degree-holding workers who completed Payscale’s free online salary survey , with more than 2,400 colleges and universities across the U.S. represented.

​​Prospective college students and parents can explore the full, free report, which includes lists of best schools by major, best schools by state, best schools by type, and common jobs by majors, at Payscale.com/college-salary-report .

