Fogo de Chão Welcomes Autumn with New Menu Innovations

Internationally Renowned Restaurant Brand Introduces New Menu Offerings Including Blistered Fresh Fish, Indulgent Bar Fogo Small Plates and Seasonal Market Table Options

DALLAS, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fogo de Chão, internationally renowned restaurant from Brazil known for its elevated churrasco dining experience, invites guests to experience new and seasonal menu innovations, available starting today at all U.S. locations. The new menu features the introduction of Fresh Whole Branzino, a first-ever for the brand. The Whole Branzino will be delivered fresh to all U.S. locations coast to coast and will be available Wednesday-Sunday for lunch, brunch and dinner. The Whole Branzino can be added to any experience and is deboned then grilled on the churrasco grill over an open flame which blisters the skin, giving the fish a crisp and decadent flavor. The Branzino is then carved tableside and finished with extra virgin olive oil and sea salt. Other new menu additions include Bar Fogo small plates and fresh, seasonal soup and salads to the Market Table suited for all dietary lifestyles including pescatarian, keto, paleo, gluten-free and more.



New menu innovations across all day parts include:

Whole Branzino – Approximately 2lbs. fresh, mild white fish, blistered churrasco-style and served tableside with extra virgin olive oil, lemon and parsley. Serves 4 or more. Available Wednesday – Sunday.

– Approximately 2lbs. fresh, mild white fish, blistered churrasco-style and served tableside with extra virgin olive oil, lemon and parsley. Serves 4 or more. Available Wednesday – Sunday. Roasted Bone Marrow – Center cut marrow served with crispy toasts and chimichurri.

– Center cut marrow served with crispy toasts and chimichurri. Caviar Brioche – Brioche toast topped with egg salad, Tobiko black roe and parsley.

– Brioche toast topped with egg salad, Tobiko black roe and parsley. Roasted Apple & Butternut Squash Salad - Roasted butternut squash and Fuji apples drizzled with honey and topped with lime zest.

- Roasted butternut squash and Fuji apples drizzled with honey and topped with lime zest. Seasonal Fall Hummus - Fresh hummus blended with beets and tahini and topped with orange zest, pumpkin and sesame seeds and fresh herbs.

- Fresh hummus blended with beets and tahini and topped with orange zest, pumpkin and sesame seeds and fresh herbs. Carrot Ginger Soup - Fresh carrots and ginger blended with coconut milk and fresh herbs. Vegan.

Fogo remains dedicated to giving back to its communities and helping to eliminate childhood hunger in America through its 10-year relationship with No Kid Hungry. Guests dining in-restaurant or those placing online to-go orders will have the opportunity to donate to No Kid Hungry. As a gesture of appreciation, for every $5 donation Fogo will offer guests a Dining Card valid for $25 off two Full Churrasco Dinners on their next visit.* With every $5 donated through this promotion, No Kid Hungry is able to provide 50 meals to children in need of nutritious meals. Additionally, Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer of Fogo de Chão, has joined No Kid Hungry’s CEO pledge to end summer hunger and increase the number of children receiving summer meals from 2.8 million to 30 million nationwide.

“We continuously innovate to enhance the guest experience and give them new nutrient-dense options to try on any occasion when dining at Fogo. That’s why we’re introducing Blistered Fresh Fish for the first time alongside other indulgent small plates and seasonal salads,” said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer at Fogo de Chão. “At Fogo, we are equally passionate about feeding the communities we serve, and we’re determined to make a difference for those in need through our ongoing support of No Kid Hungry.”

Fogo elevates the dining experience for every occasion by providing selections for all dayparts, including All-Day Happy Hour at Bar Fogo, Weekday Lunch, Dinner, and Weekend Brazilian Brunch. Guests can experience the famed prix fixe Full Churrasco Experience that offers a continuous selection of premium cuts butchered daily by gaucho chefs, including the house specialty Picanha —the prime part of the top sirloin. Guests seeking to elevate their dining experience can choose to indulge in Fogo’s premium cuts including a Dry-Aged Tomahawk Ribeye or Wagyu NY Strip, à la carte seafood offerings, traditional and non-alcoholic craft cocktails and South American wines.

For more information about Fogo de Chão, its new menu offerings, promotion for No Kid Hungry or to make dining reservations at a restaurant near you, please visit Fogo.com.

*Dining Cards valid Tuesday, September 24, 2024 through Saturday, November 16, 2024. $1 can help provide up to 10 meals for kids in need. Learn more at http://www.nokidhungry.org/onedollar.

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is an internationally renowned restaurant from Brazil that elevates the culinary art of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience. Fogo is famed for its prix fixe Full Churrasco Experience that offers a continuous selection of premium cuts butchered daily by gaucho chefs, simply seasoned and grilled to create a craveable salty bark, then carved tableside. The naturally gluten-free Market Table offers a selection of seasonal salads, charcuterie, exotic fruit, superfoods and more. From celebratory to everyday occasions, Fogo provides selections for every daypart, including All-Day Happy Hour at Bar Fogo, Weekday Lunch, Dinner, and Weekend Brazilian Brunch. Guests can enhance their experience with offerings ranging from a shareable Wagyu New York Strip, South American wines, and more. For locations and to book a reservation to experience the fire of Fogo, visit fogo.com.





