Cangrade to Present at MassTLC’s Tech Hot Topic Conference on Building an AI-Ready Tech Workforce

Cangrade Founder and CEO to Join Panel on Collaboration and Culture for Successful AI Adoption

WATERTOWN, Mass., Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cangrade today announced the details of its participation at The Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council (MassTLC) Tech Hot Topic Conference. The event, “Build an AI-Ready Tech Workforce,” will take place at 9am ET on Friday, September 13 in Boston. Cangrade Co-Founder and CEO Gershon Goren will serve as a panelist alongside Capital One in a session discussing collaboration and culture of successful artificial intelligence (AI) adoption.



The pace of tech innovation is faster than ever, specifically with new developments in generative AI. However, recent research from IBM shows that 64% of CEOs reported facing workforce, culture, and governance challenges as they race to implement and scale generative AI across their organizations. As a result, enterprises need to build a cultural mindset to guide the workforce through this evolution.

While business leaders are aware of the importance of hiring, training, and reskilling in the face of this change, they are finding breakdowns in departmental collaboration to be a roadblock. ​During a session titled, “Collaboration and Culture for Successful AI Adoption,” Cangrade and Capital One will share how they approach this latest paradigm shift to implement and scale AI throughout their organizations.

Who: Gershon Goren, Co-Founder and CEO, Cangrade

​Ilene Eng, VP, Software Engineering, Generative AI Programs, Capital One

What: Session: Collaboration and Culture for Successful AI Adoption

When: 9-11:30am ET, Friday, September 13

Where: McKinsey, 240 Devonshire Street, Boston, MA 02110

About Cangrade

For HR leaders, Cangrade is the bias-free, AI- powered hiring and talent development solution. By integrating data into talent management processes, Cangrade enables businesses to make strategic and efficient decisions from initial screening through the entire employee lifecycle. Delivering 10x more accurate predictions of talent success and retention than traditional methods, the company’s Pre-Hire Assessment has helped organizations like Wayfair, FDNY, Lamar Advertising, and Applied Industrial Technologies make the right hiring decisions for over 10 million candidates and counting. For more information, visit www.cangrade.com.

About Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council, Inc.

The Mass Tech Leadership Council is the region’s leading tech association, dedicated to convening leaders with diverse perspectives to solve pressing global challenges and boost economic growth in Massachusetts. Through its programs and initiatives, the organization cultivates essential relationships among executives and helps to inspire the next generation of leaders. With hundreds of members and partners, the Mass Tech Leadership Council creates a dynamic environment where ideas and inclusivity converge to drive transformative changes. To learn more, please visit mtlc.co.

