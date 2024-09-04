Grön Introduces 10-Pack MEGAs to Arizona’s Medical Cannabis Market, Available Exclusively at Trulieve

Grön Also Expands Pearls Product Line with 2-Pack Option in Key Markets: Arizona, Missouri, New York, and New Jersey





PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grön (pronounced grewn), the Mother of All Edibles, founded by Christine Apple, the acclaimed woman-led producer of innovative, handcrafted cannabis-infused edibles, today announces the expansion of its product size offerings across multiple states. The launch includes the introduction of a new 10-pack option of their beloved MEGAs, now available for medical cannabis patients in Arizona, via an exclusive partnership with Trulieve . As part of Grön’s expansion strategy following a successful first two quarters in 2024, the company also announces a new 2-Pack option of their beloved Sugar-Coated Pearls, now available in Arizona, Missouri, New York, and New Jersey.

“Arizona has been an incredible market to be a part of since we launched back in late 2021, making us one of the leading edibles brands in the state” said Christine Apple, Founder and CEO of Grön. “While we enjoy the adult-use market, we understand the importance of bringing low-cost, high-dose products to medical patients - which is why we are so grateful to our partners at Trulieve to be able to bring our 10-Pack MEGA option to medical patients in Arizona.”

The new MEGA packs contain 10 larger-than-life MEGAs totaling 1,000 milligrams of THC per package. The heavyweight champion of edibles weighs in at nearly a half pound per 10-pack. The original MEGA is a single-piece sugar-coated gummy with 100mg THC – five times larger than their 10mg Sugar-Coated Pearls and the perfect grab-and-go edible for anyone looking for a high dose of THC in a small package. Made with real fruit, MEGAs are gluten-free, soy-free, and contain a full-spectrum of cannabinoids. Medical cannabis patients in Arizona will be able to purchase the 10-Pack MEGAs in three delicious flavors: Cherry Limeade (indica), Passion Orange Guava (POG) (hybrid), and Lemonade (sativa).

Additionally, Grön today announced the launch of their 2-Pack Sugar-Coated Pearls, which will now be available in adult-use markets in Arizona, Missouri, New Jersey, and New York. The 2-Pack will include two single 10mg Pearls, for a total of 20mg THC per package, and is the perfect add-on to any dispensary purchase. The 2-Pack provides a cost-effective and accessible way to introduce consumers to the Grön brand and its diverse edible flavors. It also serves as an opportunity to convert non-edible consumers to their products.

Grön’s Sugar-Coated Pearls are made with natural fruit flavors, are gluten-free, soy-free and infused with full-spectrum cannabis extract. The original Sugar-Coated Pearls are sold in packs of ten 10mg gummies, but the new offering will be a smaller pack of two 10mg pearls, for flavor sampling. The 2-Pack Pearls will be available in the following flavors and cannabinoid ratios: Blackberry Lemonade (1:1:2 CBN/CBD/THC, indica), Blueberry Lemonade (3:1 CBG/THC, sativa), Tart Cherry (10:1 CBN/THC, indica), and Tangelo (2:1:1 THC/CBC/CBG, sativa).

About Gron

Grön is one of North America’s largest producers of adult-use cannabis-infused edibles. Our passionate team of seasoned executives, chocolatiers, and confectioners come from all over the world and every walk of life, joining together to create something beautifully delicious for you. Our ingredients are organic, single-origin, Fair Trade Certified, and locally sourced whenever possible. Product offerings include Sugar-Coated Pearls, MEGAs, cannabis-infused Chocolate, and Pips. Since inception, Grön has led the cannabis edibles category with a vast selection of expanding product lines. Though our foundation is artisan chocolate, product innovation continues to shape our offerings in markets hungry for something new. Grön cannabis edibles are available in Arizona, Missouri, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Oregon, and across Canada, with multiple new markets added by the end of 2024. For more information, visit www.eatgron.com .

