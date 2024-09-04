Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCC, NASDAQ: CYCCP; "Cyclacel" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines based on cancer cell biology, today announced it will be featured as a presenting company at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference. The conference is being held on September 9-11, 2024. The in-person venue for the event is the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City located at 455 Madison Avenue. Virtual participation will be staged simultaneously with over 550 company presentations scheduled as live feed or available on-demand.



Spiro Rombotis, President & CEO of the Company, will provide an overview of the Company's business during the presentation.

If you are an institutional investor, and would like to listen to the Company's presentation, please click on the following link (www.hcwevents.com/annualconference) to register for the conference. You can also access the presentation in the investor relations section of the Company’s website: www.cyclacel.com.

Event: HC Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: September 9-11, 2024

Location: Virtual to start on-demand on September 9 at 7:00 A.M. (ET) or in-person at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, NY.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Cyclacel is a clinical-stage, biopharmaceutical company developing innovative cancer medicines based on cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and mitosis biology. The transcriptional regulation program is evaluating fadraciclib, a CDK2/9 inhibitor, and the anti-mitotic program plogosertib, a PLK1 inhibitor, in patients with both solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Cyclacel's strategy is to build a diversified biopharmaceutical business based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates addressing oncology and hematology indications. For additional information, please visit www.cyclacel.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements related to Cyclacel’s future plans and prospects, Cyclacel’s anticipated cash runway and the planned timing of data results and continued development of fadraciclib. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include market and other conditions, the risk that product candidates that appeared promising in early research and clinical trials do not demonstrate safety and/or efficacy in larger-scale or later clinical trials, trials may have difficulty enrolling, Cyclacel may not obtain approval to market its product candidates, the risks associated with reliance on outside financing to meet capital requirements, the risks associated with reliance on collaborative partners for further clinical trials, development and commercialization of product candidates and Cyclacel’s ability to regain and maintain compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing requirements. You are urged to consider statements that include the words "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "intends," "continues," "forecast," "designed," "goal," or the negative of those words or other comparable words to be uncertain and forward-looking. For a further list and description of the risks and uncertainties the Company faces, please refer to our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic and other filings we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission and are available at www.sec.gov . Such forward-looking statements are current only as of the date they are made, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact

© Copyright 2024 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Cyclacel logo and Cyclacel® are trademarks of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.