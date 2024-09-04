Adial Pharmaceuticals to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

GLEN ALLEN, Va., Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) (“Adial” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for the treatment and prevention of addiction and related disorders, today announced that Cary Claiborne, CEO of Adial Pharmaceuticals, will be participating in the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference being held September 9-11, 2024 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.

Adial’s presentation will be available on-demand to registered attendees via the conference platform beginning Monday, September 9, 2024 at 7:00 AM Eastern Time. A webcast of the Company’s presentation can also be accessed at https://journey.ct.events/view/71ccecd3-b96e-47f9-8bff-a7f47811f1db and on the investor relations section of company Adial’s website at https://www.adial.com/investors/.

Management will be participating in one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community throughout the conference in New York City. To request a meeting, please contact adil@crescendo-ir.com .

About Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Adial Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for the treatment and prevention of addiction and related disorders. The Company’s lead investigational new drug product, AD04, is a genetically targeted, serotonin-3 receptor antagonist, therapeutic agent for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) in heavy drinking patients and was recently investigated in the Company’s ONWARD™ pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the potential treatment of AUD in subjects with certain target genotypes identified using the Company’s proprietary companion diagnostic genetic test. ONWARD showed promising results in reducing heavy drinking in heavy drinking patients, and no overt safety or tolerability concerns. AD04 is also believed to have the potential to treat other addictive disorders such as Opioid Use Disorder, gambling, and obesity. Additional information is available at www.adial.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Such statements are based upon various facts and derived utilizing numerous important assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. The forward-looking statements include statements regarding reporting topline results from the pharmacokinetics study of AD04 during the fourth quarter of 2024, the study satisfying a requirement of the FDA guidance the Company received as well as aiding in optimizing the study design for the planned Phase 3 clinical trial of AD04, Boudicca Dx ensuring compliance with FDA guidelines, receiving input from the FDA on the Company’s CDx plan for the US assisting in clinical success as well as aiding in the Company’s next interaction with the FDA on its Phase 3 trial, taking the essential next steps to provide the Company with the greatest probability of success during the Phase 3 trial while expanding potential partner opportunities, reporting the pharmacokinetic study results during the fourth quarter and swiftly commencing the Company’s Phase 3 trial of AD04, existing cash and cash equivalents funding operating expenses into the second half of 2025 based on current commitments and development plans and the potential of AD04 to treat other addictive disorders such as opioid use disorder, gambling, and obesity. Any forward-looking statements included herein reflect our current views, and they involve certain risks and uncertainties, including, among others, our ability to pursue our regulatory strategy, our ability to advance ongoing partnering discussions, our ability to obtain regulatory approvals for commercialization of product candidates or to comply with ongoing regulatory requirements, our ability to develop strategic partnership opportunities and maintain collaborations, our ability to obtain or maintain the capital or grants necessary to fund our research and development activities, our ability to complete clinical trials on time and achieve desired results and benefits as expected, regulatory limitations relating to our ability to promote or commercialize our product candidates for specific indications, acceptance of our product candidates in the marketplace and the successful development, marketing or sale of our products, our ability to maintain our license agreements, the continued maintenance and growth of our patent estate and our ability to retain our key employees or maintain our Nasdaq listing. These risks should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statement included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was initially made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, unless required by law.

