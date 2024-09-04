Award-winning audio producer Sean Bridges releases debut novel

Author: Sean Bridges Sean Bridges' debut novel Gunbarrel Highway Sean Bridges was a recipient of the Stephen King Dollar Baby project. He adapted King’s short story One for the Road into an audio with his approval.

TX, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sean Bridges, celebrated audio producer and award-winning screenwriter, continues to break new ground in the world of storytelling. A recipient of the prestigious Stephen King Dollar Baby project, Bridges has brought the chilling tale One for the Road to life in an audio adaptation, garnering numerous accolades at international audio festivals. Now, he’s set to release his suspense thriller novel, Gunbarrel Highway.A master of modern audio storytellingSean Bridges, the creative force behind Audible Parade Productions, has redefined the art of audio storytelling. His productions, which blend the nostalgic feel of classic radio broadcasts with modern flair, transport listeners into immersive soundscapes. Working with local talent and businesses in Central Texas' Hill Country, Bridges’ full-cast audio productions span original screenplays, novels, and short stories.His adaptation of Stephen King’s One for the Road demonstrates his skill. Set during a fierce Maine blizzard, the story follows two old friends who, while closing up a bar, encounter a desperate tourist seeking help for his stranded family. But what awaits them in the dark is far more terrifying than the storm. The production has earned critical acclaim, winning several awards at audio festivals worldwide.Documentaries with a global impactBeyond audio productions, Sean Bridges has directed impactful documentaries focusing on social and economic issues. His work in Jamaica highlights the struggles of elementary school children from impoverished communities who have fallen through the cracks, often turning to gangs or drugs. Bridges’ documentary captures the efforts of concerned parents and teachers to provide these children with a second chance at education.In Trinidad, Bridges explored the Vision 2020 program, an initiative by the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago aimed at transforming Port of Spain into a financial hub. His documentary, which includes interviews with business and political leaders, was screened at the Summit of the Americas in 2020 and showcased at the Trinidad & Tobago embassy in Washington, D.C.Upcoming novel: Gunbarrel HighwayAdding to his creative portfolio, Sean Bridges is set to release his upcoming novel, Gunbarrel Highway. The thrilling narrative follows Daniel Morrison, an attorney entangled in a hit-and-run accident that leaves Texas trophy wife Claudia Grant dead. With a corrupt congressional candidate offering a million-dollar reward for his capture, Morrison finds himself on the run across the Lone Star State. Hot on his trail is Roya Navarro, a determined San Antonio police detective, along with a host of law enforcement, journalists, and citizens eager to claim the bounty.Gunbarrel Highway promises to be a gripping tale of suspense, corruption, and survival, further establishing Bridges as a versatile storyteller.About Sean BridgesSean Bridges was born in Wiesbaden, Germany. He's an A.M.P.A.S. Nicholl award-winning screenwriter and author. He's a Stephen King Dollar Baby with his festival winning audio production of One for the Road.His Audible Parade Productions created a serial audio thriller, Triple Six and are currently at work on their next horror/suspense audio series, Parasite Zero.He produced and directed two documentaries in the Caribbean. One in Jamaica for teachers and students. And one in Trinidad for the Port of Spain, Vision 2020. He’s worked on a number of projects for Troublemaker Studios out of Austin, Texas.He lives and works in the Texas Hill Country.For more information, please visit: https://audibleparade.com/

