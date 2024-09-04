Banzai to Present at H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

SEATTLE, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNZI) (“Banzai” or the “Company”), a leading marketing technology company that provides essential marketing and sales solutions, will participate at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference from September 9–11, 2024 in New York City.



Banzai’s Chief Executive Officer Joe Davy and Interim Chief Financial Officer Alvin Yip will conduct 30-minute meetings during the conference. Mr. Davy will deliver the Company’s presentation, which will include an overview of growth initiatives contributing to the continued adoption of Banzai’s product offerings. In the first half of 2024, Banzai added 1,108 customers including Cisco, Sprinklr, Globe Life Insurance, and LoanDepot.

The Company’s presentation will be available on the Banzai investor relations website at https://ir.banzai.io .

H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: September 9–11, 2024

Presentation Time: Available on demand to conference attendees beginning Monday, September 9th at 7:00 AM ET (4:00 AM PT)

Format: In-person 1x1’s and Virtual Presentation

Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York City

For more information on the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Banzai management, please contact your conference representative or you may also email your request to BNZI@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at 949-491-8235.

About Banzai

Banzai is a marketing technology company that provides essential marketing and sales solutions for businesses of all sizes. On a mission to help their customers achieve their mission, Banzai enables companies of all sizes to target, engage, and measure both new and existing customers more effectively. Banzai customers include Square, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Thinkific, Doodle and ActiveCampaign, among thousands of others. Learn more at www.banzai.io . For investors, please visit https://ir.banzai.io .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often use words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “target,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “propose,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “predict,” “potential,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar variations and expressions. Forward-looking statements are those that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Examples of forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding Banzai International, Inc.’s (the “Company’s”): future financial, business and operating performance and goals; annualized recurring revenue and customer retention; ongoing, future or ability to maintain or improve its financial position, cash flows, and liquidity and its expected financial needs; potential financing and ability to obtain financing; acquisition strategy and proposed acquisitions and, if completed, their potential success and financial contributions; strategy and strategic goals, including being able to capitalize on opportunities; expectations relating to the Company’s industry, outlook and market trends; total addressable market and serviceable addressable market and related projections; plans, strategies and expectations for retaining existing or acquiring new customers, increasing revenue and executing growth initiatives; and product areas of focus and additional products that may be sold in the future. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity and development of the industry in which the Company operates may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Therefore, investors should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include changes in the markets in which the Company operates, customer demand, the financial markets, economic, business and regulatory and other factors, such as the Company’s ability to execute on its strategy. More detailed information about risk factors can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the heading “Risk Factors,” and in other reports filed by the Company, including reports on Form 8-K. The Company does not undertake any duty to update forward-looking statements after the date of this press release.

Investor Relations

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-491-8235

BNZI@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

Media

Rachel Meyrowitz

Director, Demand Generation, Banzai

rachel.meyrowitz@banzai.io

