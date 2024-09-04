Worlds Inc. Uplists to OTCQB for Improved Market Visibility, Transparency, Trading Liquidity

Boston, MA, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worlds Inc. (Worlds) (OTCQB: WDDD), formerly OTCPK: WDDD, has successfully uplisted from the OTC Pink Market to the OTCQB® Venture Market (the "OTCQB"), effective for trading immediately. Worlds will continue to trade under the ticker symbol "WDDD."



“This is our second major step in transforming the company and sets the stage for us to pursue additional strategic opportunities in multiple market segments,” stated Thom Kidrin, Worlds Inc. CEO. “For investors, uplisting to OTCQB offers high-quality trading, improved market visibility and enhanced trading liquidity. In combination with the expanded transparency of uplisting, this helps us diversify our shareholder base and provides the flexibility to pursue the transactions that we have lined up.”

Worlds has been developing numerous opportunities that have the potential to create great value for shareholders and expand the company’s prospects in a receptive market. Just two weeks ago, Worlds announced new initiatives in the online interactive entertainment arena - a partnership with Jordan Freeman Group - ZOOM Platform to license the ZOOM Platform* (ZP) DRM-Free online entertainment platform and portfolio of classic video games and licensing Wanderful Interactive intellectual properties, originally published as Living Books, based on the works of award-winning authors including Marc Brown, Dr. Seuss, Mercer Mayer, Stan & Jan Berenstain, and other popular children’s book authors.

The OTCQB, operated by OTC Markets Group , Inc., is for entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies. To be eligible for the OTCQB, companies must be current in their financial reporting, undergo an annual verification and management certification process; pass comprehensive background checks on issuers, officers, directors, controlling shareholders and affiliated persons; pass a minimum bid price test, undergo a PCOAB financial audit, as well as and undergo company verification and management certification on an annual basis; and meet additional eligibility requirements.

About Worlds Inc.

Worlds Inc.’s (OTCQB: WDDD) is entering the online retro gaming and interactive children’s entertainment industries via licensing with Jordan Freeman Group – ZOOM Platform and Wanderful Interactive. This is the next chapter in Worlds’ 40+ year legacy of developing software and related technology for the world’s first metaverses and the creation of interactive three-dimensional (3D) Internet environments encompassing massively multiplayer online role-playing games (MMORPG) a.k.a “video gaming.” For more information, visit www.worlds.com .

Contacts:

Media Relations: Accentuate PR, Julie Shepherd 847 275 3643, julie@accentuatepr.com

Sales/Investors: 617-725-8900, Thom@Worlds.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements and information relating to Worlds Inc. that are based on the beliefs of Worlds' management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events including estimates and projections about its business based on certain assumptions of its management, including those described in this Release. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Additional risk factors are included in the Company’s public filings with the SEC. Should one or more of these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as “hoped,” “anticipated,” “believed,” “estimated,” “should,” “preparing,” “expected” or words of a similar nature. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

