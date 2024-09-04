Healthy Longevity is One of Key Development Goals of ANEW’s Novel Gene Therapy

Company will use novel, patented Klotho Gene (s-KL) in studies

NEW YORK, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANEW MEDICAL, INC. (NASDAQ: WENA), a U.S. biotechnology company, announced that it has two distinct goals for its pioneering cell and gene therapy development. One is to enhance the potential of people achieving a healthy long life, and the other is the development of effective treatments for age-related disorders and neurodegenerative diseases such as ALS, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease.

ANEW has secured exclusive worldwide rights and issued patents in the USA, Canada, Europe, Hong Kong and China, covering the secreted form of Klotho, known scientifically as s-KL. Klotho is often referred to as “the anti-aging gene.” It is named after the Greek goddess who is said to spin the thread of life.

Existing data supports ANEW’s scientific hypothesis that maintaining high levels of Klotho as we age leads to a long and healthy life (often into the 100s) whereas depleted levels of Klotho may lead to neurodegenerative diseases such as ALS, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases as well as other age-related disorders including cardiovascular conditions, osteoporosis, and the muscle-wasting disorder, sarcopenia. ANEW hopes to further demonstrate the validity of its hypothesis by examining the stored blood samples of a cohort of people who stayed healthy and reached very old age, many in excess of 100 years, in Okinawa, Japan. Okinawa is one of the famous “Blue Zones” of the world (see the Netflix documentary series “Living to 100”). The results of this study will be compared to a matching cohort of an aging population who have experienced neurodegenerative diseases such as ALS, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and other age-related disorders.

ANEW is focused on both enhancing the potential for people to experience healthy longevity as well as on the development of cell and gene-based therapies to treat neurodegenerative and age-related disorders based on its patented Klotho technology. The company hopes to obtain FDA agreement in the near future to enter the clinic in at least one indication area. It has also recently announced a partnership with the key scientists involved in the Okinawa Centenarian Research Center for Longevity who are retained as Advisor on longevity and the development of new pharmaceutical treatments. This includes Drs. Craig and Bradley Willcox, authors of the best-selling, Oprah Winfrey recommended, book, “The Okinawa Program: How the World’s Longest-Lived People Achieve Everlasting Health-And How You Can Too.”

Commenting on this development, Dr. Joseph Sinkule, the Founder, Chairman and CEO of ANEW, stated: “Our recent Nasdaq listing will provide us with the opportunity to more expeditiously pursue our development programs to produce cell and gene therapies based on our proprietary Klotho technology. Also, having Drs. Michio Shimabukuro, Richard Allsopp, and Craig and Bradley Willcox of the Okinawa Centenarian Research Center for Longevity Sciences as retained Advisors to our company will be highly important in guiding our development based on their scientific insights in the field of longevity and the data contained in the stored blood samples of Okinawa centenarians.”

About ANEW MEDICAL, INC.

ANEW MEDICAL, INC. (NASDAQ: WENA) is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of patented, novel disease-modifying technologies targeting the brain and central nervous system (CNS) that are seen as key developments in treating neurodegenerative and age-related disorders. The Company obtained exclusive worldwide rights to platform technologies and knowhow to develop cutting edge protein, gene and cell therapies to treat age-related pathologies such as ALS, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and rare neurodegenerative disorders. The company is managed by a team of individuals and advisors who are highly experienced in biopharmaceutical product development and commercialization.

