MACAU, September 4 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Yagi"

Update Time: 2024-09-04 17:00

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.1 In effect Typhoon Signal No.3 Between 3 a.m. and 6a.m. on 5th High Typhoon Signal No.8 Nighttime on 5th Medium to relatively high "blue" Storm Surge Warning Between midnight and morning on 5th Relatively High "yellow" Storm Surge Warning Relatively low to medium

Severe Typhoon Yagi located in the northern part of the South China Sea is slowly moving west northwestward, generally heading towards the vicinity areas between the western coast of Guangdong and Hainan Island at the weekend.

The circulation associated with Yagi will begin to affect the Pearl River Estuary on Thu(5th). Winds in Macau will gradually strengthen during the daytime, with thunderstorms becoming more frequent. The possibility of issuing a Tropical Cyclone Signal No. 3 will be high between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Thu. According to the latest forecast, Yagi may intensify into a super typhoon and pass within 300 kilometers south of Macao later on Thu. The wind force in Macao is expected to rapidly increase at that time, with frequent heavy showers and thunderstorms. Hence, there is a moderate to relatively high possibility of issuing a Tropical Cyclone Signal No. 8 on Thu night.

Meanwhile, it is expected that on Fri(6th) low-lying areas in Macao's inner harbor area may experience flooding of 0.5 meters or less. The possibility of issuing the Blue Storm Surge Warning is relatively high. Flooding may become more significant if Yagi takes a more northerly path or intensifies significantly. As a result, the possibility of issuing the Yellow Storm Surge Warning cannot be ruled out. The public should pay attention to the latest weather information and take early precautions against winds and flooding.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.