Duos Edge AI Launches First Edge Data Center

Region 16 Partnership Aims to Enhance Student Learning and Economic Growth in the Texas Panhandle

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (“Duos” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DUOT), through its operating subsidiary Duos Edge AI, Inc. (“Duos Edge AI”), a provider of adaptive, versatile, and streamlined Edge Data Center (“EDC”) solutions tailored to meet evolving needs in any environment, proudly announces the launch of its first Edge Data Center (EDC) at the Region 16 Education Service Center in Amarillo, Texas. This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in bringing high-speed connectivity and advanced technological solutions to classrooms throughout the Texas Panhandle.





The new EDC will provide vital infrastructure to support student learning by delivering reliable and high-speed internet access. This will enable innovative educational tools and resources, ensuring that students have access to the same quality of education as those in urban centers. Additionally, the EDC will offer scalable IT resources that can grow with the needs of the community, fostering economic prosperity by supporting local businesses with enhanced connectivity and computing capabilities.

“We are thrilled to launch our first Edge Data Center in Amarillo, a location that will serve as a critical hub for education and economic development in the region,” said Doug Recker, President of Duos Edge AI . “Our collaboration with Region 16 Education Service Center underscores our commitment to improving educational outcomes and driving economic growth in underserved areas. This initiative exemplifies our mission to close the digital divide by delivering cutting-edge technology to areas that need it most. The partnership with Region 16 demonstrates how Duos Edge AI can play a pivotal role in transforming local communities by providing the infrastructure needed for future success.”

“We are delighted to have Doug Recker leading Duos Edge AI, especially as we expand our focus into the education sector,” said Chuck Ferry, CEO of Duos. “Doug's extensive experience and leadership have been instrumental in securing this partnership with Region 16, and we are excited about the positive impact our Edge Data Center will have on students and the broader community in the Texas Panhandle. This initiative will not only enhance educational opportunities but also support the region's economic growth.”

“The 60 public school districts in the rural Texas Panhandle rely on Region 16 for their educational and technological needs,” said Michael Keough, Region 16 Chief Technology Officer. “Introducing Edge Data Centers in our area is a critical step in ensuring that our students have the resources and connectivity they need to succeed. By laying innovative groundwork for Infrastructure 4.0 in our area, we are enhancing learning opportunities and creating pathways for our students to navigate future career fields and fostering economic development. In such a rural area, this solution serves as a vital catalyst for digital equity, ensuring that our schools and communities remain competitive both within Texas and across the nation.”

The Region 16 EDC will be operational by mid-September, with plans for further expansion to support the growing needs of the Texas Panhandle.

To learn more about Duos Edge AI, visit: www.duosedge.ai

To learn more about Duos Technologies, visit www.duostechnologies.com

About Region 16

Located in Amarillo, Texas, Region 16 Education Service Center serves 60 school districts and three charter schools with 226 campuses in a 26,000 square mile area. Region 16 school districts have an average daily attendance of over 83,000 students, with individual districts ranging from fewer than 30 to more than 29,000 students and the total regional school staff numbering more than 12,800.

About Duos Edge AI, Inc.

Duos Edge AI, Inc. is a subsidiary of Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOT). Duos Edge AI's mission is to bring advanced technology to underserved communities, particularly in education, healthcare, and rural industries, by deploying high-powered edge computing solutions that minimize latency and optimize performance. Duos Edge AI specializes in high-function Edge Data Center (“EDC”) solutions tailored to meet evolving needs in any environment. By focusing on providing scalable IT resources that seamlessly integrate with existing infrastructure, its solutions expand capabilities at the network edge, ensuring data uptime onsite services. With the ability to provide 100 kW+ per cabinet, rapid 90-day deployment, and continuous 24/7 data services, Duos Edge AI aims to position its edge data centers within 12 miles of end users or devices, significantly closer than traditional data centers. This approach enables timely processing of massive amounts of data for applications requiring real-time response and supporting current and future technologies without large capital investments. For more information, visit www.duosedge.ai .

About Duos Technologies Group, Inc.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOT), based in Jacksonville, Florida, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Duos Technologies, Inc., Duos Edge AI, Inc., and Duos Energy Corporation, designs, develops, deploys, and operates intelligent technology solutions for Machine Vision and Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) applications including real-time analysis of fast-moving vehicles, Edge Data Centers and power consulting. For more information, visit www.duostech.com and www.duosedge.ai .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things our plans, strategies and prospects -- both business and financial. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “planned,” “will,” “may,” “intend,” “estimated,” and “potential,” among others. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents that we file from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements attributable to Duos Technologies Group, Inc. or a person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.

Contacts Corporate Fei Kwong Director, Corporate Communications Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOT) +1.904.652.1625 fk@duostech.com DUOT@duostech.com Duos Edge AI Media Contact iMiller Public Relations +1.914.315.6424 pr@imillerpr.com

