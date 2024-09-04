Sagimet Biosciences to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (Sagimet, Nasdaq: SGMT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors designed to target dysfunctional metabolic and fibrotic pathways, today announced that management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.



A fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 26 th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York at 11:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. PT on September 10, 2024; and



Annual Global Investment Conference in New York at 11:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. PT on September 10, 2024; and A fireside chat at the 2024 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference in New York at 9:10 a.m. ET / 6:10 a.m. PT on September 17, 2024.



Webcasts of each fireside chat will be available in the Investors & Media section of Sagimet’s website at www.sagimet.com, with archived replays available for 90 days following the live event.

About Sagimet Biosciences

Sagimet is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors that are designed to target dysfunctional metabolic pathways in diseases resulting from the overproduction of the fatty acid, palmitate. Sagimet’s lead drug candidate, denifanstat, is an oral, once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor in development for the treatment of MASH. FASCINATE-2, a Phase 2b clinical trial of denifanstat in MASH with liver biopsy-based primary endpoints, was successfully completed with positive results. For additional information about Sagimet, please visit www.sagimet.com.

Contact:

Joyce Allaire

LifeSci Advisors

Jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.