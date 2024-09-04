Frontline Education Appoints Stacy Moscow as Chief Transformation Officer

Wayne, Pa., Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontline Education, a leading provider of administration software purpose-built for educators in K-12, today announced the appointment of Stacy Moscow as Chief Transformation Officer. In her new role, Stacy will partner with the Frontline team to accelerate growth by aligning strategic focus, improving organizational effectiveness, and ensuring that the company continues to deliver exceptional support to the K-12 community.

Stacy joins Frontline Education after serving as EVP of Business Operations at ConstructConnect, where she successfully led the definition and execution of strategic priorities to support revenue growth and team engagement. Before ConstructConnect, she was VP of Revenue Operations at DealerSocket, playing a key role in driving sales growth. Her extensive background in operations, Agile business planning, learning and development, and communications makes her well-equipped to lead transformative change at Frontline.

“As I step into the role of Chief Transformation Officer at Frontline Education, I am energized by the opportunity to contribute to an organization that is committed to supporting educators and school leaders,” said Stacy Moscow. “I look forward to collaborating with the team to sharpen our strategic focus, enhance operational effectiveness, and achieve new levels of growth. By leveraging our collective strengths, we will advance Frontline’s mission and deliver unique value to the K-12 community, ensuring we continue to set the standard for excellence in educational technology.”

Stacy's career reflects her dedication to driving substantial growth and transformation in dynamic organizations. Known for her ability to build organizational alignment, foster high-performing teams and implement leading-edge business strategies, she is well-prepared to advance Frontline’s mission and elevate its impact in the EdTech sector.

“Bringing Stacy on board as our Chief Transformation Officer marks a pivotal moment for Frontline Education,” said Matt Strazza, CEO of Frontline Education. “Her ability to drive transformation and her experience in leading high-growth initiatives will be vital as we enhance our execution and expand our impact. Stacy’s vision aligns perfectly with our goals, and we’re eager to see how her leadership will propel us forward in delivering innovative solutions for the K-12 community.”

Stacy holds a Master’s degree in Instructional Design and Adult Education from Boston University and a B.A. in Communication from Northern Arizona University.

####

About Frontline Education

Frontline Education is a leading provider of school administration software, connecting solutions for student and special programs, business operations and human capital management with powerful analytics to empower educators. Frontline partners with school systems to deliver tools, data and insights that support greater efficiency and productivity, enabling school leaders to spend more time and resources executing strategies that drive educator effectiveness, student success and district excellence.

Frontline’s broad portfolio includes solutions for proactive recruiting and hiring, absence and time management, professional growth, student information systems, special education, special programs, Medicaid reimbursement, school health management, inventory control and asset management, payroll benefits and financial management, and analytics solutions that help district leaders tap into their data to make more informed decisions for the benefit of their students and communities. Over 10,000 clients representing millions of educators, administrators and support personnel have partnered with Frontline Education in their efforts to develop the next generation of learners.

Attachment

Natalie Kay Frontline Education 2158504643 nkay@frontlineed.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.