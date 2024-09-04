Journey Medical Corporation to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Journey Medical Corporation (“Journey Medical” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: DERM), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that primarily focuses on the selling and marketing of U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”)-approved prescription pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions, today announced that Claude Maraoui, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference. The presentation will be available for on-demand viewing by conference attendees starting on September 9, 2024, at 7:00 a.m. ET. The Company will also attend one-on-one meetings during the conference.



A replay of the presentation will be available shortly after the conference on the News and Events page of the Investors section of Journey Medical’s website, www.journeymedicalcorp.com, for approximately 30 days after the meeting.

About Journey Medical Corporation

Journey Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: DERM) (“Journey Medical”) is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that primarily focuses on the selling and marketing of FDA-approved prescription pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions through its efficient sales and marketing model. The Company currently markets seven branded and two generic products that help treat and heal common skin conditions. The Journey Medical team comprises industry experts with extensive experience in developing and commercializing some of dermatology’s most successful prescription brands. Journey Medical is located in Scottsdale, Arizona and was founded by Fortress Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBIO). Journey Medical’s common stock is registered under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and it files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). For additional information about Journey Medical, visit www.journeymedicalcorp.com.

Company Contact:

Jaclyn Jaffe

(781) 652-4500

ir@jmcderm.com

Media Relations Contact:

Tony Plohoros

6 Degrees

(908) 591-2839

tplohoros@6degreespr.com

