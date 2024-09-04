HireVue Announces 2024 Customer Excellence Award Winners

Honoring Visionaries Who Elevated Hiring Excellence and Business Impact in 2024

Salt Lake City, UT, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HireVue, the pioneer and global leader in Human Potential Intelligence, today announced the winners of its 2024 Customer Excellence Awards. Now in its fourth year, HireVue’s program showcases exceptional achievements in talent acquisition and management from across North America, EMEA, and APAC.

"Our 2024 Customer Excellence Awards celebrate not just achievements in talent acquisition but the innovation and dedication our customers bring to unlocking human potential,” said Geoff Camplin, SVP of Customer of Customer Success at HireVue. “Each of these recipients is defying expectations about what good looks like in hiring while having a profound effect on business outcomes. We're honored to partner with each one of them in our mission to connect talent to opportunity."

The 2024 Customer Excellence Awards celebrate a total of 20 outstanding companies across categories ranging from “Experience Star” which recognizes the use of HireVue to create a standout candidate experience, to the newly added “Unlocking Potential” category that honors the ways companies use HireVue technology to tap into candidate’s Human Potential.

Each award recipient has demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, and commitment to excellence in their talent acquisition strategies.

Experience Star:

Lumen Technologies

Schneider Electric

Tetra Pak

William Hill

Impact Star:

AAA MWG

Emirates Group

Philips Electronics

Prudential Financial

Rising Star:

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Citizens Bank

Globe Telecom, Inc.

NEOM

Rock Star:

AT&T

bp

Lowe's Home Improvement

Philips Electronics

Santander

The Estée Lauder Companies

Unlocking Potential:

Dyson Technology Ltd

ICON plc

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking

Willis Towers Watson, Inc

“Winning the Impact Star Award is a testament to our team’s longstanding commitment to a recruitment process that cares for candidates just as we care for our members,” said Julie Tomasik, Director of Talent Acquisition at AAA Mountain West Group. “Since 2022, we’ve saved over a million dollars in hiring costs thanks to the efficiencies gained with HireVue's automation and assessment tools, allowing our recruiters to focus on more strategic initiatives.”

To learn more about the Customer Excellence Awards program visit here.

About HireVue

Human Potential Intelligence is the future of hiring – enabling organizations to elevate the hiring conversation from evaluating candidates’ credentials to understanding what they are capable of. HireVue’s deep expertise in science, AI and data, helps companies understand candidates’ unique skills and potential to match them to jobs where they can excel today, while also suggesting their path to the future. Serving over 1,150 pioneering customers around the globe including over 60% of the Fortune 100, HireVue has hosted more than 70 million video interviews and 200 million chat-based candidate engagements.

