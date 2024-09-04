Ovid Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming September Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of people affected by rare epilepsies and brain conditions, today announced that management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in September:



H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference – Ovid will present on September 10th at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference – Ovid will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, September 17th at 1:55 p.m. ET.

Live webcasts of the fireside chat and presentation can be accessed through the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s website at investors.ovidrx.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website following the live presentation.



About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a New York-based biopharmaceutical company that is dedicated to improving the lives of people affected by rare epilepsies and brain conditions with seizure symptoms. The Company is advancing a pipeline of novel, targeted small molecule candidates that modulate the intrinsic and extrinsic factors involved in neuronal hyperexcitability causative of seizures and other neurological symptoms. Ovid is developing: OV888/GV101 capsule, a potent and highly selective ROCK2 inhibitor, for the potential treatment of cerebral cavernous malformations and other rare central nervous system diseases; OV329, a GABA-aminotransferase inhibitor, a potential therapy for treatment-resistant seizures; and OV350, a direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, for the potential treatment of epilepsies and other psychiatric conditions. For more information about these and other Ovid research programs, please visit www.ovidrx.com.



Investor Relations:

Garret Bonney

617-735-6093

gbonney@ovidrx.com

