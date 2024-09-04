Monopar to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

WILMETTE, Ill., Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: MNPR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for cancer patients, today announced that Chandler D. Robinson, MD, Monopar’s Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference. The Company’s presentation will be webcast beginning on Monday, September 9, 2024 at 7:00 a.m. ET. In person one-on-one meetings will take place at the Lotte New York Palace, NY, NY from September 9 - 11, 2024.



About Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

Monopar Therapeutics is a clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for cancer patients, including Phase 1-stage MNPR-101-Zr for imaging advanced cancers, Phase 1-stage MNPR-101-Lu and late preclinical-stage MNPR-101-Ac225 for the treatment of advanced cancers, as well as early development stage programs against solid cancers. For more information, visit: www.monopartx.com.

