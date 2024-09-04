OSCE Presence in Albania organizes workshop on illicit firearms trafficking

On 3 and 4 of September 2024, the OSCE Presence in Albania organized a two-day workshop on illicit firearms trafficking, involving members of the Trafficking Investigation Sectors of the Albanian State Police (ASP) at both the central and local levels, prosecutors from the General Prosecution Office, Special Anti-Corruption Prosecution Office (SPAK), and investigators from the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

The Presence collaborated with the International Criminal Investigative Training Assistance Program (ICITAP) of the United States Department of Justice to facilitate the aforementioned occasion.

Two experts from the German Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) and three experts from the Dutch National Police with vast experience in firearms trafficking presented and shared their police forces’ experiences, best practices, and tangible case studies. Through direct communication and open discussion, the experts established a platform for further close co-operation and joint investigations.

The event aimed at improving the investigative, analytical skills and methods of Albanian law enforcement agencies, particularly in obtaining quality and credible intelligence by means of special investigative techniques in the fight against firearms trafficking.

The event was held as part of the OSCE Presence’s project “Supporting Albanian law enforcement agencies to tackle serious and organized crime effectively and improve regional co-operation V,” aimed at supporting and assisting Albanian law enforcement agencies in combating national and transnational organized crime and serious crimes effectively in line with international best practices and improving co-operation with international and regional partners.