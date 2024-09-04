PHILIPPINES, September 4 - Press Release

September 4, 2024 CHIZ HAILS 'CRUCIAL BREAKTHROUGH' WITH ARREST OF ALICE GUO IN INDONESIA Senate President Francis "Chiz" G. Escudero hailed the arrest of dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo in Indonesia as a "crucial breakthrough" in the Philippines' efforts to dismantle organized crime networks tied to illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs). Guo, also known as Guo Hua Ping, is accused of having significant ties to Chinese criminal syndicates and was apprehended late Tuesday night in Tangerang City, Jakarta. "The arrest of Alice Guo is a crucial breakthrough in our fight against organized crime and corruption. Her capture not only moves us closer to bringing her to justice but also offers a chance to uncover the illegal POGO operations that have plagued our country," Escudero said. The Senate President also praised the effective collaboration between Philippine and Indonesian law enforcement agencies that led to Guo's arrest. "The success of this operation underscores the importance of international cooperation in combating cross-border criminal activities. I commend both our law enforcement agencies and their Indonesian counterparts for their coordinated efforts," he said. Guo is wanted by the Senate for her refusal to attend congressional hearings regarding her alleged involvement with Chinese criminal syndicates. The Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) recently filed multiple counts of money laundering against Guo and 35 others, accusing them of laundering over P100 million. The Department of Justice confirmed that Guo is now in the custody of Indonesian authorities, with plans underway to expedite her extradition to the Philippines. "With Alice Guo in custody, we can move forward with holding her accountable for her alleged crimes and uncovering the full extent of her criminal activities," said Escudero, who is also a lawyer. He added: "This arrest sends a strong message that the rule of law will always prevail. It demonstrates that no one, regardless of their power or connections, is beyond the reach of justice."

