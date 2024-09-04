Mayor Sadiq Khan Honoured at 2024 Political Purpose Awards for Citywide ULEZ Expansion

Award winner Sadiq Khan, pictured with Destiny Boka Batesa, Anjali Raman-Middleton and Dale Vince OBE Lifetime Achievement winner Lord Deben, pictured with previous year's winner Caroline Lucas

The Political Purpose Awards returned for its second year, . Ed Miliband MP, Alex Sobel MP, Baroness Jenny Jones and Sadiq Khan awarded among others

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- London Mayor Sadiq Khan has been awarded the Pollution, Waste and Air at the 2024 Political Purpose Awards for his pivotal role in expanding the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) across all London boroughs.The event, hosted by Nature 2030 in collaboration with Ecotricity, celebrated leaders in environmental advocacy.The expanded ULEZ is expected to reduce carbon emissions from vehicles in outer London by 27,000 tonnes, making it a critical element in London’s fight against climate change.Despite facing significant political opposition, Sadiq Khan remained steadfast in his commitment to the ULEZ expansion, a decision that was vindicated when he secured an increased majority in the 2024 mayoral elections.The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan said: “I’m delighted to accept this award in recognition of the huge progress we’ve made in cleaning up London’s toxic air with the worlds’ largest clean air zone.“Air pollution is an issue of social and racial justice, prematurely taking the lives of around 4,000 Londoners each year and disproportionately affecting those in deprived communities.“Expanding the ULEZ London-wide was not an easy decision, but it was the right one— and it’s working even better than expected. Everyone deserves to breathe clean air and I won’t stop taking action to continue to build a greener, fairer and safer London for everyone.”The award was presented by Destiny Boka Batesa and Anjali Raman-Middleton, Co-Founders of Choked Up, a youth-led campaign launched in 2020. The campaign focuses on the disproportionate impact of air pollution on marginalised communities.Presenting the award, Destiny Boka Batesa said, “It is both an honour and a pleasure to present this award to a politician who truly deserves it. Mayor Khan has tirelessly championed our goals at the local level, and the expansion of ULEZ stands as a testament to his commitment. Despite the criticism and controversy surrounding this policy, its successful implementation has made London’s air significantly cleaner. Victories like this demonstrate that clean air is an issue we can tackle, leaving a positive and lasting impact on our communities and the way we breathe.”The Rt Hon John Gummer, Lord Deben, won the Lifetime Achievement Award for his unwavering dedication to environmental causes, including more than ten years of service as Chair of the UK’s independent Climate Change Committee (CCC).Labour MP Ruth Jones won the Animal Welfare Award for her vocal support of bans for trophy hunting imports and animal welfare legislation throughout the past year.Green Party peer Baroness Jones of Moulsecoomb won the Rivers and Seas Award for her efforts in holding the government accountable for sewage pollution.Labour MP Alex Sobel won the Habitats, Biodiversity and Green Spaces Award for introducing the Climate and Nature Bill, which seeks to formalise government targets on climate and nature recovery and establish an advisory Climate and Nature Assembly.Ed Miliband won the Green Energy and Renewables Award for introducing pivotal policies in his first month as Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, including creating GB Energy, lifting the ban on new onshore wind turbines, authorising three large solar farms, and establishing a unit to advance Labour’s 2030 decarbonisation goal.Commenting on the award, The Rt Hon Ed Miliband, Labour MP and Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, said:“I've come back to do the job I did 15 years ago, which is a rare privilege in politics. I'm delighted to be doing this job because it reflects the twin passions of why I'm in frontline politics, tackling inequality and tackling the climate crisis together.This mission is about energy security, it’s about family finances, it's about good jobs for our country, and it's about tackling the climate crisis.I'm delighted to have received this award. I look forward to working with you in the months and years ahead to meet this mission for Britain.”Kirklees Council won the Green Council of the Year Award for its climate action plan, investments in renewable energy, and landscape recovery projects to restore nature.The panel of judges awarded former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak a wooden spoon for rolling back key climate policies during his time in office. This award is given to politicians who have consistently delayed, obstructed, or opposed progress on environmental issues.The awards were closed by Dale Vince OBE, green energy industrialist and Founder of Ecotricity who emphasised the importance of politicians campaigning on environmental issues.Commenting at the awards, Dale Vince OBE said:“At a time when Britain and the world faces unprecedented environmental challenges, it’s important to recognise and celebrate the politicians who are making a difference.The Political Purpose Awards spotlight the leaders who are making a tangible difference. It’s inspiring to see figures like Ed Miliband and Sadiq Khan driving meaningful change and Lord Deben’s lifelong commitment to the environment is a powerful reminder that political will is crucial in our journey towards a sustainable future.“These awards are not just about honouring achievements - they’re about inspiring continued action and leadership in the critical years ahead.”The Rt Hon John Gummer, Lord Deben, recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award said:“This award is a great encouragement. None of us must give up fighting to restore this amazing planet from the damage done to it by ignorance, self-regard, and greed.”John Higginson, Founder of Higginson Strategy commented: “It’s fantastic to see such a high calibre of people coming through who understand just how important the environment is to the people of Britain. The leadership demonstrated by this year's winners is not just inspiring but crucial for the future of our country.”Fleur Anderson MP, who was nominated in the Green Energy and Renewables category and hosted the awards, said: "It is so important to recognise the leaders in pushing our politics into a responsible, progressive and proactive direction in our protection of our environment. It was wonderful to hear all the speeches from leaders in their fields tonight and reminds us of the opportunities for truly fantastic innovation and creativity in protecting our world, tackling pollution and generating renewable energy."Last night at the awards Nature 2030, supported by Plantlife International, shared its “Restoring a Green Britain” report. This report, based on Plantlife’s research and insights from a private roundtable with UK county councils, emphasises the need to use road verges as wildlife corridors to address and reverse Britain’s biodiversity decline.Also in attendance was Baroness Sue Hayman of Ullock, Barry Gardiner MP, Will McCallum, Co-Executive Director of Greenpeace, , Former Green Party MP Caroline Lucas, Fleur Anderson MP and Chris Packham.For more information on the awards, please visit nature2030.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.