NanoXplore to Host a Webcast to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Year End Results on September 19, 2024

MONTREAL, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NanoXplore Inc. (“NanoXplore”) (TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF) is pleased to hold a webcast to discuss the results of its fourth quarter and the year ended June 30, 2024, on Thursday, September 19, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The financial results will be released on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, after the market close.

Details of the Q4 Webcast

When: September 19, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Webcast: To listen to the live webcast, please join and register at:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3gw4uj5b

or via our website under Events and Presentations in our Investors section at www.nanoxplore.ca.

A replay of the event will be available at the above webcast link or in the Investors section under Events and Presentations of the Company’s website at www.nanoxplore.ca.

ABOUT NANOXPLORE INC.

NanoXplore is a graphene company, a manufacturer and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in transportation and industrial markets. The Company provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. The Corporation is also a silicon-graphene enhanced Li-ion battery manufacturer for the Electric Vehicle and grid storage markets. NanoXplore is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec with manufacturing facilities across North America and Europe. Please visit www.nanoxplore.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Pierre-Yves Terrisse

Vice-President Corporate Development

py.terrisse@nanoxplore.ca

Tel: +1 438 476 1965

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.