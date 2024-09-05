Blue Cheese Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Blue Cheese Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The blue cheese market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.44 billion in 2023 to $1.52 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rise of e-commerce, increasing vegan population, rising demand for artisanal and organic products, rising popularity of cheese pairings, and growing popularity of cheese-based snacks.

The blue cheese market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.92 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing prevalence of allergies, increasing plant-based food products, increasing nutrient-rich food, increasing convenience products, and increasing demand for protein-rich foods.

The increasing consumption of convenience foods is expected to boost the growth of the blue cheese market going forward. Convenience food refers to food that has been frozen, dried, or canned and can be heated and made quickly and easily. The expansion of the convenience food sector is significantly benefiting the blue cheese market as consumers seek flavorful, premium, and convenient meal options. Blue cheese is increasingly featured in ready meals, snacks, and gourmet products.

Key players in the blue cheese market include The Kroger Co., Groupe Lactalis S.A., Kraft Heinz Company, Arla Foods Group, Fonterra Co-operative Group, Saputo Inc., Danish Crown.

Major companies operating in the blue cheese market are developing plant-based blue cheese alternatives to cater to the growing demand for dairy-free and vegan options among consumers seeking healthier and environmentally sustainable choices. Plant-based cheese refers to non-dairy cheese alternatives made entirely from plant-based ingredients designed to replicate traditional dairy cheese's taste, texture, and melting properties while catering to consumers who follow vegan, lactose-free, or plant-based diets.

1) By Type: Gorgonzola, Castello Double Crème Blue, Roquefort, Stilton, Castello Traditional Danish Blue

2) By Texture: Hard Blue Cheese, Soft Blue Cheese

3) By Source: Sheep’s Milk, Cow’s Milk, Goat’s Milk

4) By Distribution Channel: Online Retail, Specialty Stores, Supermarket And Hypermarket, Other Distribution Channels

North America was the largest region in the blue cheese market in 2023, and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the blue cheese market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Blue cheese is a type of cheese that is characterized by its blue or blue-green veins or spots created by mold cultures, typically Penicillium. It has a strong and pungent flavor, which can range from mild to sharp depending on the aging process and specific variety. Blue cheeses are often creamy and crumbly in texture and are known for their distinctive aroma and tangy taste. They are commonly used in salads, dressings, sauces, and as a standalone cheese on cheese platters.

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Blue Cheese Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on blue cheese market size, blue cheese market drivers and trends, blue cheese market major players, blue cheese competitors' revenues, blue cheese market positioning, and blue cheese market growth across geographies. The blue cheese market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

