Adult Spinal Deformity Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

It will grow from $2.28 billion in 2023 to $2.42 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The adult spinal deformity market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.28 billion in 2023 to $2.42 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to an increasing aging population, advancements in surgical techniques, a growing prevalence of degenerative disc disease, rising awareness of spinal health, technological innovations, and improved healthcare infrastructure.

The adult spinal deformity market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3.09 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to an increasing incidence of spinal deformities, a surge in demand for specific devices, growing regional markets, rising awareness and early diagnosis, and a and a focus on complex deformities and degenerative conditions.

The rise in obesity rates is expected to propel the growth of the adult spinal deformity market going forward. Obesity rates refer to the prevalence or percentage of a population that is considered obese based on body mass index (BMI) measurements, which is generally defined as having a BMI of 30 or higher. Obesity rates are rising due to increased consumption of high-calorie, processed foods and sedentary lifestyles. Moreover, limited access to healthy foods and environmental factors also contribute to the trend. Adult spinal deformity solutions are increasingly utilized in obese patients to address the heightened mechanical stress on the spine and mitigate the risk and progression of spinal deformities associated with obesity.

Key players in the adult spinal deformity market include Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic plc, Johnson & Johnson MedTech, Stryker Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, B Braun Melsungen AG.

Major companies operating in the adult spinal deformity market are focusing on the development of patient-specific solutions, such as implant technologies, to categorize and assess congenital anomalies of the upper limb, particularly hand and wrist deformities. Spinal deformity devices incorporate advanced implant technologies scuh as titanium alloys and polymer composites to enhance structural support and facilitate corrective procedures.

1) By Type: Scoliosis, Kyphosis, Lordosis

2) By Product Type: Cervical Fixation Devices, Interbody Fusion Devices, Thoracolumbar Devices, Other Product Types

3) By Procedure: Spinal Fusion Surgery, Osteotomy, Spinal Deformity Correction, Spinal Arthrodesis, Spinal Fixation, Minimally Invasive Spinal Surgeries, Other Procedures

4) By Application: Hospitals And Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other Applications

North America was the largest region in the adult spinal deformity market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period The regions covered in the adult spinal deformity market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Adult spinal deformity is an abnormal curvature of the spine that develops or persists in adulthood, such as scoliosis (sideways curve), kyphosis (rounded back), or lordosis (excessive lower back curve). It can cause pain and functional issues and may require treatment through physical therapy, medication, or surgery.

