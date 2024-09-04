Leslie’s, Inc. to participate in Goldman Sachs 31st Annual Global Retailing Conference

PHOENIX, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leslie's, Inc. ("Leslie's" or the “Company”; NASDAQ: LESL), the largest and most trusted direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, announced today that it will participate in the Goldman Sachs 31st Annual Global Retailing Conference, to be held in New York City, on September 4-5, 2024. Leslie’s management team will participate in investor meetings both days as well as join a fireside chat with Goldman Sachs sell-side analyst Kate McShane at 8:55am on September 5, 2024. Interested investors can access the fireside chat webcast at https://cc.webcasts.com/gold006/090424a_js/?entity=46_6L4INIG.

Founded in 1963, Leslie's is the largest and most trusted direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry. The Company serves the aftermarket needs of residential and professional consumers with an extensive and largely exclusive assortment of essential pool and spa care products. The Company operates an integrated ecosystem of more than 1,000 physical locations and a robust digital platform, enabling consumers to engage with Leslie's whenever, wherever, and however they prefer to shop. Its dedicated team of associates, pool and spa care experts, and experienced service technicians are passionate about empowering Leslie's consumers with the knowledge, products, and solutions necessary to confidently maintain and enjoy their pools and spas.

