Avalo Announces Participation in September Investor Conferences

WAYNE, Pa. and ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVTX) announced today that Garry A. Neil, M.D., Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, will present at two upcoming investor conferences:



H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

Dates: September 9-11, 2024

A pre-recorded presentation will be made available on Monday, September 9, 2024 at 7:00 AM ET.

Stifel 2024 Virtual Immunology and Inflammation Summit

Fireside Chat Date: Tuesday, September 17, 2024

Fireside Chat Time: 9:30 AM ET

Webcasts of the pre-recorded presentation from the H.C. Wainwright Conference and the fireside chat from the Stifel Immunology and Inflammation Summit can be accessed under the “News/Events” page in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.avalotx.com.

About Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the treatment of immune dysregulation. Avalo’s lead asset is AVTX-009, an anti-IL-1β mAb, targeting inflammatory diseases. Avalo also has two additional drug candidates, which include quisovalimab (anti-LIGHT mAb) and AVTX-008 (BTLA agonist fusion protein). For more information about Avalo, please visit www.avalotx.com.

About AVTX-009

AVTX-009 is a humanized monoclonal antibody (IgG4) that binds to interleukin-1β (IL-1β) with high affinity and neutralizes its activity. IL-1β is a central driver in the inflammatory process. Overproduction or dysregulation of IL-1β is implicated in many autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. IL-1β is a major, validated target for therapeutic intervention. There is evidence that inhibition of IL-1β could be effective in Hidradenitis Suppurativa and a variety of inflammatory diseases in dermatology, gastroenterology, and rheumatology.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond Avalo’s control), which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements with respect to Avalo’s plans, objectives, projections, expectations and intentions and other statements identified by words such as “projects,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “continue,” “seeks,” “aims,” “predicts,” “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “potential,” or similar expressions (including their use in the negative), or by discussions of future matters such as: drug development costs, timing of trials and trial results and other risks, including reliance on investigators and enrollment of patients in clinical trials; reliance on key personnel; regulatory risks; integration of AVTX-009 into our operations; general economic and market risks and uncertainties, including those caused by the war in Ukraine and the Middle East; and those other risks detailed in Avalo’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, Avalo expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Avalo’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

For media and investor inquiries

Christopher Sullivan, CFO

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc.

ir@avalotx.com

410-803-6793

or

Chris Brinzey

ICR Westwicke

Chris.brinzey@westwicke.com

339-970-2843

