Movember Announces Three Year Partnership With the International Society for Sexual Medicine

Thousands of clinicians to benefit from new resources and training to lift standard of sexual health care for men with prostate cancer

TORONTO, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Movember is thrilled to kickoff Prostate Cancer Awareness Month by announcing a new three-year partnership with the International Society for Sexual Medicine (ISSM).



This global partnership is set to reach thousands of clinicians providing educational resources and training. The development of a new clinician toolkit designed to improve the standard of sexual health care for men with prostate cancer will also be a priority.

Every prostate cancer treatment can cause sexual problems1. These side effects can also have lasting physical, emotional, psychological and relational impacts on not only men, but also their partners. For example, erectile dysfunction (ED) is not just a condition that affects the individual experiencing it; it has a profound impact on their sexual partner as well2. A study by the Journal of Sexual Medicine found partners of men with ED reported higher levels of emotional distress compared to those without partners facing ED3.

The ISSM published an article that states how the emotional, psychological, and relational consequences can be significant, often leading to decreased relationship satisfaction and sexual fulfillment. However, with effective communication, professional support, and mutual understanding, couples can navigate these challenges and maintain a healthy, fulfilling relationship.

"Sexual health care services for prostate cancer patients are vastly underrepresented in clinical care despite that it is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in Canadian men. This has a significant impact on the quality of life for patients and their partners,” says Jen Edgecombe, Director of Sexual Health and Wellbeing at Movember. “We’re excited to partner with ISSM who are the world leaders in sexual health. Together we can provide thousands of clinicians with the resources they need and positively impact patients and partners offering specific care options.”

Recognising this need, Movember united global experts to develop the world’s first Clinical Guidelines for Sexual Health Care for Prostate Cancer. Launched in 2022, the 47 guidelines are to help clinicians assess and manage sexual side effects of prostate cancer therapies and facilitate shared decision-making between clinicians, patients and their partners.

Today's partnership with ISSM will enhance the use of these guidelines into prostate cancer care through clinical support tools. Busy clinicians will be able to utilise the practice guidance provided by the 47 varied statements.

“Despite sexual health being a top reported issue for men it often takes a back seat in clinical care. With the annual number of prostate cancer cases set to double by 2040, it’s crucial that we take action to improve not only diagnosis and treatment, but quality of life. We’re proud to be working with ISSM to bring sexual health care to the forefront of prostate cancer care,” says Sarah Weller, Global Director of Prostate Cancer at Movember.

“The International Society for Sexual Medicine is excited to partner with Movember in this multi-faceted clinician-directed educational program,” shares Gerald Brock, ISSM President. “As a urologist who has treated thousands of men for sexual concerns following prostate cancer therapy (surgical, radiation or hormonal therapy), the promise of this initiative to elevate the level of sexual care for patients and their partners is truly transformative. The ability to operationalize the key recommendations of the Movember Sexual Health Guidelines through a multi-media approach should enhance the quality of life for men and their partners globally.”

References

1 https://cancer.ca/en/treatments/side-effects/sexual-problems-male-sex-organs

2 https://www.issm.info/sexual-health-qa/how-does-erectile-dysfunction-impact-sexual-partners

3 https://academic.oup.com/jsm/article-abstract/2/5/675/6819806?redirectedFrom=fulltext&login=false

About Movember

Twenty-one years ago, a bristly idea was born in Melbourne, Australia, igniting a movement that would transcend borders and change the face of men's health forever. The movement, known as Movember, united people from all walks of life. Sparking billions of important conversations, raising vital funds, and shattering the silence surrounding men's health issues. Since 2003, the trailblazing charity has challenged the status quo, shaken up men’s health research and transformed the way that health services reach and support men. Taking on prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health and suicide prevention, with unwavering determination.

They have raised millions for men’s health, thanks to a passionate network of global Movember supporters. These critical funds have delivered more than 1,320 men’s health projects around the world. Funding hundreds of biomedical research projects and developing some of the largest prostate cancer registries in the world, based on the real-life experiences of hundreds of thousands of men. Since taking on mental health and suicide prevention in 2006, Movember has emphasised the importance of better social connections, early recognition of what men’s poor mental health looks like, and how clinicians can better respond to men in distress. They want to make sure more men know what to do when mental health issues appear, and that their supporters are better prepared to step in when they need it.

Movember will continue championing new research, cutting-edge treatments and healthy behaviours. Advocating for inclusive, gender-responsive healthcare systems that are tailored to the unique needs of men, women and LGBTQI+ people, from a diverse range of cultural backgrounds. In doing so, Movember hope to forge a future where barriers to healthy living are overcome, stigmas are removed, and where everyone has an equal opportunity to live a long healthy life. By improving men's health, we can have a profoundly positive impact on women, families, and society. Because healthier men mean a healthier world.

To learn more, please visit www.movember.com.

For further information or media inquiries please contact Taffin Sekulin, PR Manager at Movember Canada at taffin.sekulin@movember.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.