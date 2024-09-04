Global Balloon Valvuloplasty Device Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Balloon Valvuloplasty Device Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The balloon valvuloplasty device market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.31 billion in 2023 to $2.44 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing healthcare expenditure, expansion of healthcare infrastructure, improved awareness and diagnostic capabilities, preference for outpatient settings, growth of telemedicine enhancing access, and emphasis on improving quality of life for patients.

The balloon valvuloplasty device market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3.06 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of heart valve diseases among elderly populations worldwide, increasing adoption of less invasive treatments for heart valve conditions, accelerated approvals and clearances for new balloon valvuloplasty devices, and focus on cost-effective healthcare solutions.

The rising inclination towards minimally invasive procedures is expected to propel the growth of the balloon valvuloplasty device market going forward. Minimally invasive procedures refer to medical techniques performed through small incisions or natural body openings, reducing trauma and promoting faster recovery compared to traditional surgeries. The demand for minimally invasive procedures is on the rise due to their reduced recovery times, lower risk of complications, and lower post-operative pain compared to traditional surgeries. Balloon valvuloplasty devices are used in minimally invasive surgical procedures to widen narrowed heart valves, improve blood flow, and reduce symptoms.

Key players in the balloon valvuloplasty device market include Cardinal Health Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic plc, Philips Healthcare, Becton Dickinson Company, Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Terumo Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Integer Holdings Corporation.

Major companies operating in the balloon valvuloplasty device market are focusing on developing advanced products, such as Pacing Guidewires, to gain a competitive edge in the market. A pacing guidewire is a specialized wire used to provide temporary cardiac pacing during the procedure, ensuring the heart maintains a stable rhythm while the balloon catheter is inserted and inflated to dilate the narrowed valve.

1) By Product Type: Standard Balloon, Cutting Balloon, Scoring Balloon, High-Pressure Balloon, Low-Pressure Balloon

2) By Age Group: Pediatric, Adult

3) By End-use: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, Other End Uses

North America was the largest region in the balloon valvuloplasty device market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the balloon valvuloplasty device market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

A balloon valvuloplasty device is a medical instrument used to treat heart valve stenosis by inserting a balloon into the narrowed valve and inflating it to widen the opening, improving blood flow. This non-surgical procedure is minimally invasive and aims to relieve symptoms such as chest pain and shortness of breath, enhancing cardiac function and patient quality of life.

