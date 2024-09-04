Water and Sanitation calls for intensified conservative use as water levels continue to drop

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) calls on the public to intensify water conservation initiatives as water levels continue to drop in the Mpumalanga Province. The Department reminds the public that the Spring season comes with hot temperatures leading to increased evaporation leading to high evaporation and more losses in the water resources therefore it is critical to use the available water wisely and sparingly.

The latest DWS weekly state of reservoirs report of 02 September 2024 shows that water levels in the listed dams and water management areas continue to drop and that the water levels are lower than the levels recorded at the same time last year.

According to the report, the average dam levels in the Mpumalanga Province recorded a further drop from last week’s 89.1% to 88.0% which is lower than the 95.6% recorded at the same period last year. The report also shows that water levels also continue to drop in the Water Management Areas (WMA) with the Olifants WMA dropping from 79.9% to 79.3% and the Inkomati-Usuthu WMA dropping from 90.3% to 89.0%. In terms of the districts, Ehlanzeni dropped from 90.7% to 89.6%, Gert Sibande dropped from 86.4% to 85.2%, and Nkangala dropped from 92.0% to 91.1%.

The majority of listed dams in Ehlanzeni District and the Lowveld continue to record declines in water levels except for Klipkopjes Dam which recorded an improvement from 92.8% to 93.0% and Blyderivierpoort Dam remaining unchanged at 85.3%.

The listed dams that recorded decreases in water volumes include Buffelskloof dropping from 75.4% to 72.6%, Driekoppies from 94.9% to 94.4%, Longmere from 78.7% to 74.1%, Witklip from 89.5% to 88.1%, Primkop from 58.8% to 54.4%, Kwena from 88.8% to 86.8%, Da Gama from 91.8% to 90.5%, Inyaka from 93.4% to 92.5%, and Ohrigstad from 42.8% to 39.3%.

In Gert Sibande District, only Jericho Dam recorded an improvement from 72.9% to 73.6% with the rest of the other listed dams recording declines in water volumes.

The listed dams on the decline mode in Gert Sibande District include Grootdraai from 80.7% to 80.0%, Nooitgedacht from 81.8% to 81.0%, Vygeboom from 100.0% to 99.3%, Westoe from 41.8% to 40.1%, Morgenstond from 84.0% to 74.5%, and Heyshope from 97.7% to 97.5%.

All the listed dams in the Nkangala District continue to record declines in water levels with Witbank Dam dropping from 93.2% to 93.0%, Middelburg Dam dropping from 88.2% to 87.3%, Loskop Dam from 94.4% to 93.0%, and Rhenosterkop Dam from 88.0% to 87.7%.

DWS also reminds the public that water is life and has no substitute therefore it is crucial to use the available water wisely and sparingly for water security and sustainable water supply for the current and future generations as every drop counts.

For more information, contact:

Dr Mandla Mathebula

DWS Head of Communication

Cell: 083 235 8675

Themba Khoza

Cell: 066 301 6962

