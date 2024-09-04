A single mother give birth to a baby boy and after she drown him in a bucket of water

A single mother gives birth to a baby boy and after she drowned him in a bucket of water at Sirovanga village in North West Choiseul, Choiseul Province recently.

Taro police received the information and proceeded to Sirovanga to conduct an inquiry as the initial stage of police investigation.

It was alleged that the single mother locked her house and gave birth and drowned the baby in a bucket of water.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Choiseul Province, Superintendent Berry Pogesopa said, “A group of women from the village who were suspicious of the incident intervened by forcefully entering the house and saw a lifeless child floating inside a bucket of water with fresh blood coming from his nose.”

PPC Pogesopa said, “A registered nurse working at the village clinic was alerted and attended to the incident. The nurse prepares the dead child’s body and reports the matter to Taro police.”

“The suspect was arrested and charged for murder contrary to section 200 of the Penal code. Suspect is currently remanded at Gizo correctional services for further proceedings,” Superintendent Pogesopa said.

Mr. Pogesopa said, “Investigation is continuing and urge people with information that could assist police with the investigation to contact Taro police on phone 63199 or 63100.”

