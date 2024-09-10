Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.27 billion in 2023 to $2.43 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growing diagnostic imaging needs, rising incidence of chronic diseases, advancements in radiopharmaceuticals, expanding aging population, increasing healthcare expenditure.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3.3 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing emphasis on precision medicine, expanding applications in neurological imaging, global rise in cancer incidence, advancements in radiotracer development, integration into multimodal imaging systems.

Growth Driver Of The Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Market

The rise in the prevalence of cases of cancer is expected to propel the growth of the single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) market going forward. This rise in the number of cancer cases has resulted from a rise in the aging population, unhealthy lifestyle choices, and environmental factors. Single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) helps in the diagnosis, staging, and monitoring of cancer along with other imaging techniques like computed tomography (CT) and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scans.

Which Market Players Are Driving the Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Market Growth?

Key players in the single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) market include GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., Siemens AG, Bruker Corporation, Digirad Corporation, Mediso Ltd., DDD-Diagnostic A/S.

What Are the Emerging Trends Shaping the Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Market Overview?

Major companies operating in Single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) are developing innovative products such as portable gamma camera to drive the revenues in the market. The clinical testing of a portable gamma camera indicates advancements in technology aimed at making SPECT imaging more accessible, versatile, and applicable in various healthcare scenarios.

How Is The Global Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Hybrid SPECT Systems, Standalone SPECT Systems

2) By Type Of Radioisotopes: Tc-99m, Ra-223, Ga-67, I-123, Other Radioisotopes

3) By Application: Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology, Other Applications

4) By End User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Other End User

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Market

North America was the largest region in the single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the single-photon emission computed tomography (spect) market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Market Definition

Single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) is a medical imaging technique that uses radioactive tracers and gamma rays to produce 3D images of internal organs and tissues. The tracer can be detected by a gamma camera by emitting gamma rays, allowing for non-invasive and detailed imaging of a patient's internal structure.

Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) market size, single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) market drivers and trends, single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) market major players, single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) competitors' revenues, single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) market positioning, and single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) market growth across geographies. The single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

