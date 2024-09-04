Genetic Testing Market to Reach $40.9 Billion by 2032, Exhibiting a CAGR of 10.2% from 2023 to 2032

Genetic Testing Market

Rise in prevalence of chronic diseases such as genetic disorders, cancer, and others, technological advancement in the healthcare sector.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- " Genetic Testing Market by Type (Predictive & Pre-Symptomatic Testing, Carrier Testing, Prenatal & Newborn Testing, Diagnostic Testing, Pharmacogenomic Testing, and Others), Technology (Cytogenetic Testing, Biochemical Testing, and Molecular Testing), and Application (Cancer Diagnosis, Genetic Disease Diagnosis, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global genetic testing market was valued for $15.5 Billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $40.9 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.2% from 2023 to 2032.

𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗺𝗲 𝗱𝗲𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗴𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵

Rise in prevalence of genetic diseases such as down syndrome sickle cell disease, phenylketonuria and others and increase in number of adoptions of genetic testing for diagnosis of cancer is anticipated to boost the growth of the market. However, high cost of genetic tests is anticipated to hinder the growth of the market. On the contrary, high presence of market players who manufacture genetic testing devices and rise in awareness among the people regarding use of genetic testing are expected to witness growth during the forecast period.

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗻𝗲𝘄𝗯𝗼𝗿𝗻 𝘁𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘀𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻 𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗽 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘁𝘂𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗴𝗵𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗼𝗱.

Based on type, the prenatal and newborn testing segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global genetic testing market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to the high presence of market players who manufacture genetic testing devices. However, the pharmacogenomic testing segment is projected to attain significant growth with a CAGR of 10.9% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the increase in awareness among the population regarding genetic testing. 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗺𝗼𝗹𝗲𝗰𝘂𝗹𝗮𝗿 𝘁𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘀𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻 𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗽 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘁𝘂𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗴𝗵𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗼𝗱.

Based on technology, the molecular testing segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global genetic testing market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to high adoption of molecular testing for genetic disease diagnosis. However, the cytogenetic testing segment is projected to attain a significant CAGR of 10.8% from 2023 to 2032. 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗲𝘁𝗶𝗰 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗱𝗶𝗮𝗴𝗻𝗼𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝘀𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻 𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗽 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘁𝘂𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗴𝗵𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗼𝗱.

Based on application, the genetic disease diagnosis segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global genetic testing market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to increase in prevalence of genetic testing and rise in adoption of genetic tests for diagnosis of genetic testing. However, the cancer diagnosis segment is projected to attain a significant CAGR of 10.6% from 2023 to 2032, owing to rise in awareness among the genetic tests for cancer diagnosis. 𝗡𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮 𝘁𝗼 𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻 𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗱𝗼𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗯𝘆 𝟮𝟬𝟯𝟮.

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global genetic testing market revenue. This is attributed to high presence of genetic testing device manufacturers in North America and rise in prevalence of chronic disease such as genetic testing, cancer and others. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.9% from 2023 to 2032 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to rise in population suffering from cancer and increase in awareness regarding genetic testing. 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀:

▪️ Abbott Laboratories
▪️ Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
▪️ Myriad Genetics, Inc.
▪️ Danaher Corporation
▪️ F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
▪️ Illumina, Inc.
▪️ Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
▪️ Qiagen N.V
▪️ CSL Limited
▪️ Luminex Corporation AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

