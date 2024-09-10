Remote Health Monitoring Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, and Drivers For 2024-2033

Remote Health Monitoring Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Remote Health Monitoring Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The remote health monitoring market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.84 billion in 2023 to $5.63 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to aging population and chronic diseases, telemedicine adoption, government initiatives and regulations, patient preference for home-based care, cost-efficiency in healthcare delivery.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Remote Health Monitoring Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The remote health monitoring market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $9.73 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rapid expansion of IoT in healthcare, integration of artificial intelligence, pandemic preparedness and response, remote patient monitoring in clinical trials, increasing focus on preventive healthcare.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Remote Health Monitoring Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=9920&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Remote Health Monitoring Market

The increasing demand in hospitals is expected to propel the growth of the remote health monitoring market going forward. Hospitals are large and complex healthcare institutions designed to provide a wide range of medical services, treatment, and care to individuals who are ill or injured. The implementation of remote health monitoring in hospitals can lead to more patient-centered, efficient, and proactive healthcare, timely intervention, continuous monitoring, reduced hospital readmissions, early disease detection, and enhanced data accuracy, ultimately contributing to better patient outcomes.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/remote-health-monitoring-global-market-report

Who Are The Leading Competitors In The Remote Health Monitoring Market Share?

Key players in the remote health monitoring market include Nihon Kohden Corporation, Koninklijke Philips NV, Omron Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., American Telecare Inc., Welch Allyn Inc.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Remote Health Monitoring Market Growth?

Technological advancement is the key trend gaining popularity in the remote health monitoring market. Major companies operating in the remote health monitoring market are focusing on integrating new technology, such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI), into the remote health monitoring systems to make remote health monitoring systems more accurate. Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning use mathematical data models to assist a computer in learning without direct direction. It helps transform how healthcare organizations conduct remote patient monitoring at scale and improve patient outcomes.

How Is The Global Remote Health Monitoring Market Segmented?

1) By Devices: Respiratory monitoring, Blood glucose monitoring, Cardiac monitoring, Multi-parameter monitoring

2) By Application: Cancer Treatment, Cardiovascular Diseases, Diabetes Treatment, Sleep Disorder, Weight Management and Fitness Monitoring, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Home Care Settings, Hospitals/Clinics, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Remote Health Monitoring Market

North America was the largest region in the remote health monitoring market in 2023. The regions covered in the remote health monitoring market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Remote Health Monitoring Market Definition

Remote health monitoring refers to the use of technology to monitor patients in non-clinical settings, such as the home. This healthcare delivery technique benefits patients, physicians, caregivers, and the healthcare system by leveraging technological improvements to collect patient data outside typical healthcare facilities.

Remote Health Monitoring Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global remote health monitoring market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Remote Health Monitoring Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on remote health monitoring market size, remote health monitoring market drivers and trends, remote health monitoring market major players, remote health monitoring competitors' revenues, remote health monitoring market positioning, and remote health monitoring market growth across geographies. The remote health monitoring market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Software Products Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/software-products-global-market-report

Professional Services Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2032

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/professional-services-market

IoT in Manufacturing Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/iot-in-manufacturing-global-market-report

What Does the Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model (GMM), is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.