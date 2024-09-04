Introducing the Lark 65" Console Table: Butler Specialty's Latest Addition to Modern Coastal Interiors

The console table, part of the Lark Collection, is designed to elevate modern coastal interiors with its refined elegance and versatile functionality.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Butler Specialty Company, a leading provider of accent furniture in the United States and Canada, is thrilled to announce the launch of the Lark 65" Console Table. With over 94 years of experience in the industry, Butler Specialty continues to showcase its commitment to quality craftsmanship, innovative design, and unparalleled customer service.

The Lark 65" Console Table is a testament to the company's dedication to creating furniture that stands out as the brightest spot in any room. Its straightforward design and meticulous attention to detail make it a perfect fit for modern coastal spaces. Crafted from solid wood, engineered wood, and wood veneers, and adorned with brass pulls, this console table seamlessly combines functionality with style.

"We are excited to introduce the Lark 65" Console Table to our valued customers," said Mr. David Bergman, CEO of Butler Specialty Company. "This piece embodies our mission to offer a wide array of products and styles that cater to the evolving tastes and needs of our customers. With its clean lines, contemporary appeal, and refreshing bright white finish, the Lark Console Table is sure to brighten up any space."

The Lark Collection, which includes the newly launched console table, offers a stunning range of designs that effortlessly blend modern and traditional styles. With a wide range of silhouettes available, customers can explore the collection to discover the perfect piece to complement their unique style.

Butler Specialty Company serves a diverse range of distribution channels, including e-commerce, big box stores, interior designers, and the trade and hospitality sectors. The company's ability to bring products to market quickly, with new additions to their collection every month, sets them apart in the industry. Additionally, their years of product development experience allow them to partner closely with customers, from concept to sketch, production, and drop-ship fulfillment, providing a personalized 'Made by Butler, designed by you' experience.

As a company committed to customer satisfaction, Butler Specialty offers exceptional customer support and detailed product information to ensure a seamless and enjoyable furniture buying experience for its clients within the US and Canada.

To learn more about the Lark 65" Console Table and explore the entire Lark Collection, visit the Butler Specialty Company website at https://www.butlerspecialty.net/. For inquiries or to become a customer, call +1 (773) 221-1200 or e-mail us at orders@butlerspecialty.net.

