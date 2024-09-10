Global Recombinant Proteins Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

Recombinant Proteins Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Recombinant Proteins Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The recombinant proteins market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.12 billion in 2023 to $2.37 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, growing aging population, government initiatives and funding, expanding applications in research and diagnostics.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Recombinant Proteins Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The recombinant proteins market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3.79 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increased adoption of personalized medicine, rapid expansion of the biotechnology sector, global efforts to address rare diseases, advancements in protein engineering techniques, emerging markets, and untapped opportunities.

Growth Driver of The Recombinant Proteins Market

A rising number of regulatory approvals is expected to propel the growth of the recombinant protein market going forward. Regulatory approvals refer to any government or health authority authorization for any research involving human subjects. A rising number of regulatory approvals for recombinant proteins is mandatory for all drugs, which includes the treatment of diabetes, and severe chronic diseases like cancer, cardiovascular diseases, endocrine diseases, and viral diseases.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Recombinant Proteins Market Growth?

Key players in the recombinant proteins market include Abcam PLC, Abnova Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratoroies Inc., Merck Co. & KGaA, R&D Systems Inc., Proteintech Group Inc.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Recombinant Proteins Market Share Analysis?

Major companies operating in recombinant protein market are undergoing partnerships to gain a competitive edge in the market. Partnerships often foster innovation by combining the expertise of different entities.

How Is The Global Recombinant Proteins Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Antibodies, Cytokines, Immune Checkpoint Protein, Virus Antigens, Enzymes, Recombinant Regulatory Proteins, Hormones, Other Products

2) By Application: Drug And Discovery Development, Therapeutics, Research, Other Applications

3) By End User: Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Academic And Research Institute, Diagnostic Laboratories, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Recombinant Proteins Market

North America was the largest region in the recombinant protein market in 2023. The regions covered in the recombinant proteins market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Recombinant Proteins Market Definition

Recombinant proteins refer to modified or edited proteins encoded by recombinant DNA, made up of a plasmid in which the gene of an interest target protein is cloned downstream of a promoter region. They are used to make pharmaceuticals, protein-based polymers for drug delivery, antibodies and enzymes for disease treatment, protein scaffolds for tissue engineering, and a variety of other things.

Recombinant Proteins Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global recombinant proteins market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Recombinant Proteins Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on recombinant proteins market size, recombinant proteins market drivers and trends, recombinant proteins market major players, recombinant proteins competitors' revenues, recombinant proteins market positioning, and recombinant proteins market growth across geographies.

